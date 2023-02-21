In an internal meeting on the sidelines of the summit, the Economic Community of West African States confirmed and in turn tightened retaliatory measures against the three countries sanctioned by the AU, adding a travel ban on its government officials. The constraint for the end of the isolation is the return to a democratic government, a deadline set by 2024 for Burkina Faso and Mali and 2025 in the case of Guinea.

The recognized governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have been overthrown by military juntas, with two consecutive coups in 2022 alone in Ouagadougou and between 2020 and 2021 in Bamako. In both cases, the declared motivation is the contrast to the jihadist rise that is tormenting the Sahel, relying on the accusations of incompetence that have rained down on the old executives and the Western allies. In Guinea, the military ousted President Alpha Condé in 2021, contesting his management of the country’s economic crisis.

The push on Acfta and Guterres’ endorsement

A second warm front of the session was consumed on the drive toAfrica continental free trade area (Acfta), the free trade agreement that should strengthen the continent’s internal market. The project, the result of almost two decades of negotiation, entered into force in 2021, with a one-year delay due to the explosion of the Covid pandemic. The African Union plans to increase the volume of intra-African exports by 60% by 2034, by breaking down the tariff and logistical barriers that crush it to today’s minimal values: just 15% of the goods produced are exchanged between countries of the Continent, against the average of an abundant 60% recorded in the European Union.

The objective is fundamental in the architecture of the Afcta, devised with the aim of promoting ever greater integration between the economies of the Continent and capitalizing on a pool of 1.3 billion – potential – African consumers. But the first steps are proceeding slowly, with conflicts over the opening of borders and logistical deficits that undermine the ambitions of a single market similar to the European one. The initial obstacle is the infrastructural one, also in the form of delays and gaps in energy supplies.

According to data from SNV, a Dutch organization specializing in development economies, at least 600 million Africans lack access to electricity and 30 of the 47 countries in sub-Saharan Africa suffer from shortages on a daily basis. A striking example is that of South Africa, the most industrialized economy on the continent, the victim of a sequence of blackout which has been dragging on for over three months and has led Pretoria to declare a ‘state of disaster’ due to its own inability to deal with power outages.