Afro Blue Segovia publishes the poster for its second edition

The second edition of Afro Blue the days will be celebrated June 9 and 10 in the Los Zuloaga Gardens of Segovia. The bands that will be part of the poster are Fantastic Negrito, The Main Squeeze, Ida Nielsen & The Funkbots, Myles Sanko, James & Black, Tonina, Juan Zelada, Adrián Costa, Kamikaze Helmets, The Buttshakers y Dennis Rollins Velocity Trio.

The festival will feature some of the most iconic names in African-American music, making it an unforgettable experience for any lover of blues, jazz, soul or funk. Afro Blue have announced an impressive lineup for this summer, which includes The Main Squeeze, Fantastic Negrito, Ida Nielsen & The Funkbots, Myles Sanko, James & Black, Tonina, Juan Zelada, Adrián Costa, Kamikaze Helmets, The Buttshakers y Dennis Rollins Velocity Trio. In addition to presenting high-quality music, the festival combines gastronomy, the city’s cultural and natural heritage, and a unique historical space such as the Los Zuloaga Gardens.

The event is aimed at a varied and family audience and will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Afro Blue 2023 offers seven hours of good music and fun with an exceptional lineup. In addition, admission is free for children under 16 years of age and at a reduced rate for young people between 18 and 24 years of age. Tickets are now available at the following link.

