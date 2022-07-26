NEW YORK – After twenty years in Guantanamo without ever having seen an accusation formalized also the Yemeni Khalid Ahmed Qasim – who in the meantime has learned to paint while also managing to exhibit some of his works in New York – comes out of the superprison on the island of Cuba. Yes, the prison camp born in January 2002, four months after the attack on the Twin Towers, for host a type of very special inmates: “Illegal enemy fighters”, according to the definition coined at the time by the men of George W.