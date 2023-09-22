After 50 Years of Restoration, Domus Tiberiana Imperial Palace Reopens to the Public, Revealing Centuries of History

After 50 years of restoration work, the Domus Tiberiana imperial palace has finally reopened its doors to the public. The former Roman imperial palace, located at the top of the Palatine Hill, had been undergoing extensive restoration for half a century. The site, dating back almost 2,000 years, served as the residence of several Roman emperors and is filled with hundreds of well-preserved artifacts from the period.

The restoration work was necessary due to land subsidence caused by humidity and other factors, according to archaeologist Martina Almonte. However, these issues have now been resolved, allowing visitors to explore the historical site and view the various artifacts, including metal and glass objects, sculptures, decorations, and coins.

Alfonsina Russo, the director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, celebrated the reopening of the Domus Tiberiana as a significant historic achievement. She highlighted the importance of these artifacts in reflecting centuries of history and expressed her joy at the palace’s restoration.

The Domus Tiberiana offers not only a glimpse into Roman imperial life but also stunning views of the Foro Italico at the foot of the hill. Visitors can now experience the path taken by emperors and their courts towards the palace, creating a sense of connection between the Roman Forum and the Palatine.

The restoration work on the site continued amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, taking advantage of the decline in tourism to expedite the project. The lengthy restoration included excavations and revealed new findings, further enriching the site’s historical significance.

Named after Tiberius, the second emperor of Rome, the Domus Tiberiana was constructed as a four-hectare residence in the northwest of the Palatine Hill. It later formed the basis for the complex built by subsequent emperors Caligula, Claudius, and Nero. The palace housed not only the emperor’s residence but also gardens, places of worship, and accommodation for the Praetorian Guard.

Throughout its history, the palace underwent various transformations under different emperors, such as Domitian and Hadrian. Notably, Pope John VII utilized the site as a protective enclave against Byzantine and Lombard attacks.

During the Middle Ages, the residence fell into a state of abandonment until the 16th century when the Farnese noble family created a vast garden surrounding the ruins. However, over time, the palace was overshadowed by other historical sites with better preservation, resulting in its closure to the public in 1970 due to the risk of collapse.

Now, visitors have the opportunity to rediscover this extraordinary piece of history as the Domus Tiberiana reopens its doors. With its rich historical significance and stunning views, the palace promises to enthrall all who step foot within its walls.

