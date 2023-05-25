Home » After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law took all the items from the list Entertainment
World

After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law took all the items from the list Entertainment

by admin
After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law took all the items from the list Entertainment

In today’s episode, the Stanković family from Žitorađa will test their culinary skills, and mother Slavica and sister-in-law Tanja will prepare crispy Moroccan sticks in tahini sauce. Son Nenad will evaluate the prepared dish.

Source: Promo

The first semi-final week is marked by great specialties of international cuisine, where the contestants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their culinary knowledge gained from the previous educational weeks when they had the opportunity to learn all about dishes from countries around the world from top chef Raša Vlačić.

After a long time, this was the most successful purchase because the mother and sister-in-law, to the surprise of many, managed to collect all the groceries from the list in a very short time. And did they do equally well in the preparation of the international dish and what grades did they get from the expert jury – find out today at 6 pm only on Kurir TV!

See also  The Chinese Embassy in Uganda issues a safety reminder in the explosion in the capital of Uganda

You may also like

Djokovic’s draw at Roland Garros | Sports

Catania capital of youth volleyball, staged the women’s...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 25 May...

Udinese – Best wishes to the patron Giampaolo...

Udinese market – Nesto future far from Udine:...

Jobs sector 3: what opportunities are there in...

Simona Halep, desperate appeal to ITIA

Devito duet with Natti announced producer | Fun

KNORR-BREMSE / Available new compressor with clutch for...

FEDERMOTO / From North to South Italy together...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy