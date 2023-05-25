After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law took all the items from the list Entertainment

In today’s episode, the Stanković family from Žitorađa will test their culinary skills, and mother Slavica and sister-in-law Tanja will prepare crispy Moroccan sticks in tahini sauce. Son Nenad will evaluate the prepared dish.

Source: Promo

The first semi-final week is marked by great specialties of international cuisine, where the contestants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their culinary knowledge gained from the previous educational weeks when they had the opportunity to learn all about dishes from countries around the world from top chef Raša Vlačić.

After a long time, this was the most successful purchase because the mother and sister-in-law, to the surprise of many, managed to collect all the groceries from the list in a very short time. And did they do equally well in the preparation of the international dish and what grades did they get from the expert jury – find out today at 6 pm only on Kurir TV!