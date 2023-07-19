After Blur’s return, Damon Albarn thinks Oasis will reunite

The reconciliation of the brothers Gallagher may be close, and with it, the meeting of Oasis; or so you think Damon Albarnwho has just returned to activity with his former classmates Blur.

At a time when it seems that Britpop is reborn and is recovering its presence, emblematic groups such as Blur They add to this trend with the announcement of their next album “The Ballad Pf Darren“. Besides, Pulp they have reunited to go on stage for the first time in ten years and will embark on a tour that we hope to see around here one day.

But and Oasis? The most famous band of that era remains the subject of doubt as to whether they will ever perform together again. Although it is true that both Noel Gallagher as Liam Gallagher As they continue to perform the songs that made them British music legends, a band reunion seems just off the horizon. Even so, there was a moment of hope when the fans of the band got emotional after the publication of Liam on Twitter where he assured that he would reconcile with his brother if Manchester City triumphed in the Champions League. Despite City’s victory, and the expectations of fans of Oasisthe meeting did not come.

Oasis has been considered one of the most important groups in the musical history of the United Kingdom, entering several times in the Guinness Book of World Records of the records. Brothers Gallagher they were the band’s leaders and songwriters, and up until the band’s split, Liam was the only original member to have remained in it until his brother broke it up. The brothers were known for their constant feuds with each other and with other groups and artists, such as Blur y Robbie Williams.

However, the frontman of Blur, Damon Albarncommented in an interview for a British medium that he has a great feeling that we will see the brothers together soon. This is not the first time that he has commented on something similar, because in a conversation with Consequence, revealed that this was the perfect time for the pair of brothers to resolve their differences: “The way is clear for them to do so now. I think that would be awesome, you know what I mean? Obviously I hope they accompany it with an excellent new record”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

