After Brexit and Boris Johnson, the British have gradually lost the taste for laughing at Berlusconi

by Kevin De Sabbata*

Almost fifteen years ago, when I was studying Law in Trieste, I went with a group of university mates to a conference in Germany. Our private law professor was keen to recommend that we behave ourselves because “outside everyone sees us as so many little Berlusconis”.

Most of my professional career has taken place abroad and especially in England, and I must say that the mention of our ex-premier by colleagues has often been a typical element in conversations. However, over the years, I have had the pleasure of seeing that the ‘B-word’, as some London friends called it, was added more and more rarely to the traditional quartet of “pizza, spaghetti, mafia and mandolin”. Especially after the Brexitthe British seem to have gradually lost the taste for laughing at our political system, because they see something more and more reflected in it dramatically familiar.

These days, various British press outlets remember Berlusconi as the forerunner of Trump and Bolsonaro, but sometimes gloss over two equally embarrassing local heirs of ours. The first is of course Boris Johnson, which resembles him above all from the point of view of personal conduct and political aesthetics. The other, perhaps surprisingly, is Liz Truss. In this case the resemblance is less obvious, but in hindsight, from an economic point of view, his government is the one that more than others has tried to do what Berlusconi has often threatened but has never really been able to do. The disastrous outcome of this recent attempt at “liberal revolution” (or liberal) in a London sauce, should perhaps make us realize that, although he has certainly also done good things, even the Knight perhaps did not know them all.

However, what really matters about this story is that Berlusconi, like Johnson and Truss (or Trump or Bolsonaro or Grillo or Putin), was actually the product of an international ethical-political trend that already existed and found its main incarnation In the Thatcherismo It is in the Reaganismo. As I wrote in a previous blog, it is an individualistic, rampant and narcissistic model in which we are still immersed and by which many, including on the left, have let ourselves be seduced, but which, despite the promises of prosperity, has then generally left poorer.

Political ideologies, especially when embodied by individuals of undoubted charisma, are not static, but go on and even more degenerate. I’m like a raging river: if they do not find sufficiently strong dams in their path, they overflow and overwhelm everything. Thus when one entrusts oneself (as almost the entire Western world has done since at least the eighties) to an ever more extreme liberalism, based on total individualism, on deregulation (juridical and moral), on absolute laissez-faire, on ‘ghe think of me’populist degeneration is inevitable.

Freedom is a beautiful, noble, and sacrosanct thing, but it works as long as it’s guided by a virtue (or at least common sense) ethic. Berlusconi was one of the most convinced and effective pickaxers of this ethic (although certainly not the only one) and perhaps this was his greatest fault.

*lecturer at the Faculty of Law of Keele University in England