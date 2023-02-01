With favorable policies, the tourism industry is also returning to normal. However, outbound travel is expensive after all, and compared with domestic travel, the recovery speed will be slower.

From January 8 this year, the National Immigration Bureau resumed accepting and approving Chinese citizens to travel abroad in an orderly manner, and the application for visiting friends is normal.passport, This is also the first time that the policy has been liberalized after outbound travel was suspended for more than a thousand days. Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia have become the preferred destinations of many people, and the Spring Festival holiday has added a wave of enthusiasm to tourism in Southeast Asia. The days of traveling abroad are finally back. Is the spring of outbound travel here?

“Tai misses you! Man Pattaya double flight for six days, only 1999 yuan!” On the second day after returning to work during the Spring Festival, Li Guizhi, the sales manager of Leyou Travel, posted an advertisement for outbound travel on WeChat Moments. Xingxing has customers private message her information about prices and visas. In the past few days, she has clearly felt that more people are consulting about traveling abroad.

During the Spring Festival, Li Guizhi served a wave of guests who went to Thailand. “If direct flights from Wuhan to Thailand resume in February this year, there will definitely be more guests,” she said.

With the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, Chinese tourists who are suffocated have left the country during the Spring Festival holiday. According to data from Ctrip, in the six days before the Spring Festival holiday, the number of people inspected by immigration management agencies across the country increased by 123.9% year-on-year.Cross-border air ticket orders increased by more than 4 times year-on-year, and overall outbound travel orders increased year-on-year640%, and the number of overseas hotel orders booked by mainland tourists increased by more than 4 times year-on-year.

Among them, Southeast Asia, which is cost-effective, took the lead in ushering in a strong recovery. According to Tongcheng data, among the outbound travel ticket orders for the Spring Festival, air ticket orders for Bali increased 30 times year-on-year, Singapore increased 8 times, Manila exceeded 5 times, Bangkok and Phuket exceeded 4 times, and Chiang Mai and Kuala Lumpur nearly tripled.

The Spring Festival holiday has made a good start for the recovery of outbound travel. At present, the prices of air tickets and hotels to Southeast Asia have dropped from high levels. Has the spring of outbound travel come?

Let go of the first day and rush into the bank to exchange Thai baht

Li Lan is a senior backpacker and will keep an eye on air tickets and flight information. In November last year, during the trough period of Hainan tourism, she took the opportunity to go to Sanya. At that time, there were very few tourists, and the prices of air tickets and hotels were also very favorable. It was a good experience after playing.

The moment Li Lan saw the news about the outbreak, Li Lan immediately realized that the opportunity to go abroad had come. On the same day, she rushed into the lobby of the Bank of China to exchange Thai baht, “Although most people have already passed the sun in December, many people are just excited and have not acted. With the release of the epidemic,The market for outbound travel must be getting better and better, and the price booked at that time will not be favorable.”Because it caught up with the good time when the exchange rate was low, Li Lan saved about 10,000 yuan. “If I change it now, I will spend 2,000 yuan more.”

Thailand was chosen as the first stop because Li Lan had a good impression of Thailand. She has been to Thailand three or four times. In her memory, Thai people are more sincere and simple, and they don’t want to ask extravagant prices just because they are foreigners. They chat very enthusiastically, and the restaurant and hotel staff are also very considerate, taking care of tourists’ feelings very much. “The hotel’s breakfast is also very rich, with both Chinese and Western styles and local tastes. The price is included in the accommodation and there is no extra charge.”

“Senior foodie” Li Lan thinks Thailand is a gourmet paradise. She loves to eat local curry and seafood. Thailand has a wide variety of tropical fruits, durian, jackfruit and other fruits are her favourites. There are also many local barbecues, and the prices are very cheap compared with China.

During the previous visits, Li Lan had already visited the famous scenic spots. This time, she planned to focus on enjoying delicious food and experience diving and paragliding by the way. According to her plan, this time she and her husband plan to stay in Thailand for about 20 days in total. They will land on February 11 and come back on March 1. They will go to Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Pattaya, Koh Samet and Phuket. On the way home First go to the south for a few days, and then go back to my hometown in Shenyang.

While Li Lan was looking forward to her trip to Thailand, He Yuqin, who spent the New Year in Bali, was making preparations for her return home.DoPrepare. The last time she came to Bali was in 2017. This time, because her husband was on a business trip, she came with her to celebrate the New Year. The trip was mainly for leisure and vacation, and she chose two hotels on different beaches.

After breakfast every day, He Yuqin would lie on the beach and bask in the sun. Sometimes the hotel would also organize some fitness activities, such as cycling,Doyoga etc. However, she can still feel the impact of the epidemic on the local economy,“I feel that it is not as lively as before, and there are many closed shops and SPA shops on the roadside.”

Luo Shengnan also went to Bali. She spent a ceremonial New Year in Bali. For the New Year’s Eve dinner, she chose to have a dinner with local Chinese. Many people wore bright red clothes, and there was a lion dance performance on the spot, which was full of New Year’s flavor. She also went to a seafood restaurant with a good reputation and ordered Chinese dishes such as stir-fried clams with ginger and scallions, shredded cabbage, pipa prawns with salt and pepper, big lobster, and scrambled eggs with tomatoes to satisfy her Chinese stomach.

Luo Shengnan’s resort hotel is very close to the beach, and he can go there by taking a shuttle busDoSPA massage and arrival at Kubu Beach, you can also see along the waymonkey. The hotel also has a private beach. She likes to drink cold sugarcane juice, step on the sand, and sit under thatched umbrellas to enjoy the cool.

It is a little regretful that she wanted to go to the favorite Chinese restaurant she had eaten before, but many restaurants closed down. When looking for restaurant reviews online, she found that most of the reviews were in 2020.“Traveling in Bali is full of eyes, but it’s hard to fill your mouth.”

According to Ctrip data, since December 27, 2022, Singapore visa business orders have increased by nearly 100% year-on-year, and visa bookings for Malaysia and other countries have increased by nearly 100% month-on-month. Since January 2023, the number of hotel reservations destined for Thailand has increased by 480% year-on-year, of which tourists from mainland China accounted for more than 30%.

The enthusiasm of Chinese tourists is high, which is inseparable from the liberalization of domestic outbound policies.According to the latest policy of the National Health and Medical Commission, the newCoronavirusImplement Class B and B management. From January 8, 2023, the nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation of all staff after entry will be cancelled, and the “five ones” and passenger load factor restrictions and other international passenger flight quantity control measures will be cancelled.

On December 27 last year, the National Immigration Bureau announced that starting from January 8, 2023, the acceptance and approval of Chinese citizens’ applications for traveling abroad and visiting friends will resume in an orderly manner.passportto resume accepting and approving foreigners’ applications for ordinary visa extension, renewal, and reissuance.

More flights, cheaper air tickets

Southeast Asian countries, with tourism as the main driving force for their economies, have provided ample opportunity for the return of Chinese tourists.DoWell get ready.

In order to attract Chinese tourists, Vietnam held a special meeting; Thailand’s deputyPrime MinisterAnuyan, who is also Minister of Health, personally went to the airport to pick up the plane; the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and the Bali Provincial Government performed a lion dance at the airport, and also presented a welcome wreath for the first Chinese charter flight tourist arriving in Bali in 2023.

Among the popular Southeast Asian tourist countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, Thailand is the most popular. On the day the policy was released on January 8, seven Thai-related entries appeared on Weibo’s hot searches. Tongcheng data shows that during the period from January 8 to January 11, 2023, hotel orders in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket and other places increased by 600% year-on-year.Before the Spring Festival, Xiamen Airlines’ China-Thailand flightsellThe passenger load factor is close to 90%.

At present, the number of flights to and from Southeast Asia is gradually increasing. According to data from the Thai Airways Authority,From January to March this year, a total of 1,035 China-Thailand flights were approved for resumption, with an average of more than 300 flights per month.The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is considering whether to approve an additional 40 flights.

According to the “Bangkok Post” report, flights between Shanghai and Chiang Mai have started operations on January 18, and flights from Guangzhou to Chiang Mai have also resumed operations on January 20, while flights from Beijing, Chengdu to Chiang Mai and Shanghai to Thailand Several other flights in northern cities are awaiting approval. The Indonesian Tourism and Travel Agency Association also called for the increase of direct flights from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou to Indonesia. Indonesia aims to attract at least 255,000 Chinese tourists this year.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin previously stated at a press conference that China will increase direct flights to and from Thailand and other countries to provide travel opportunities for Chinese tourists.supplyMore convenience. At present, Hainan Airlines has resumed the Beijing-Bangkok route, and will open the Guangzhou-Phuket route on February 24. Xiamen Airlines also resumed the Xiamen-Ho Chi Minh City route on January 20, and will change the schedule from February 14. There is one class per day.

With the resumption of air routes, air ticket prices in Southeast Asian countries are gradually returning to normal.“Leopard Change” noticed that as of January 30, the air ticket from Shenzhen to Bangkok was about 2,000 yuan. After February 10, the air ticket price was basically below 1,500 yuan, which has returned to normal prices. It is much lower than the average price of 5,000 to 10,000 yuan during the Spring Festival.

After the policy was liberalized, hotel prices also soared by about three to four times. According to a netizen, the average price of The Peninsula Hotel in Bangkok was more than 1,000 yuan before the epidemic, but during the Spring Festival, the price has soared to 4,000 yuan. The netizen had been to another star-rated hotel before the epidemic, and the price at that time was 1,200 yuan a night, but during the Spring Festival this year, he found that the price of the hotel had exceeded 3,600 yuan.

However, as of January 30, the price of The Peninsula Hotel in Bangkok has fallen back to around 2,000 yuan.

Is the spring of outbound travel coming?

The recovery of outbound travel has brought benefits to online travel companies. According to the financial report, from 2019 to 2021, the same journey travel revenue will be 7.401 billion yuan, 5.933 billion yuan and 7.538 billion yuan respectively. During the same period, Ctrip Group achieved operating income of 35.666 billion yuan, 18.316 billion yuan, and 20.023 billion yuan. Since the second quarter of last year, the bookings of air tickets and hotels on Ctrip’s international platform have increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

Online travel platforms also have plans for outbound travel business. On January 11, 2023, Ctrip and the Thailand National Tourism Administration launched the first overseas live broadcast since the official optimization of the entry policy in Bangkok. Statistics show that this live broadcast has attracted more than 10 million viewers at home and abroad. On the first day of the event, the number of orders for Thai products exceeded 11,000, and the cumulative GMV exceeded 40 million yuan.

A person in charge of a listed company whose main business is outbound tourism said that the company has already connected with overseas resource parties as soon as possible and prepared a wealth of tourism products in advance. At present, the company has launched the first batch of customized products represented by “mini tour”, with destinations including France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the Maldives. In terms of long-term long-term products, the North and South Pole products in 2023 and the 121-day cruise around the world in 2024 are also ready.

Previously, due to the impact of the epidemic, the company’s revenue turned from profit to loss in 2020, and it had to switch to live broadcasting, tours around the city and duty-free tracks to survive.

With favorable policies,JourneyprocessionBusinesses are also returning to normal.Due to the decline in income, many colleagues around Li Guizhi have left their jobs, but she has been sticking to this industry for the past few years. “In the most difficult time, my sideSellhouse, deliverySellI have everything, I also rely onDoDouyin group buying is making a living, and the basic salary of the company alone is not enough to live on.”

Currently, travelprocessionBusiness has become her main business again. According to her, several people she knowsDoTour guides in the daigou business also plan to return to their old jobs.

However, outbound travel is expensive after all, and compared with domestic travel, the recovery speed will be slower.Moreover, because Japan, South Korea, Europe and the United States still have very strict entry policies for China, outbound travel is also faced with many factors such as visa schedules and lack of flights.

He Yuqin revealed that on the streets of Bali, she felt that there were more local Western tourists, and there were also many tourists from other Asian countries. Another tourist also said that she saw much fewer people of yellow race in Bali than Europeans and Americans. When they spoke Korean and Japanese, they mostly spoke Korean and Japanese, while Chinese people were relatively few.

According to the estimates of the Singapore Tourism Board, affected by factors such as quantity,The number of Chinese tourists visiting Singapore this year will not immediately return to the level of 2019, and may return to 60% of the pre-epidemic level.In the most optimistic scenario, the number of Chinese tourists will return to the same period in 2019 by the end of the year.

The resumption of group tours is also on the agenda. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China recently announced that, starting from February 6, national travel agencies and online travel companies will resume the trial operation of outbound group tours and “air ticket + hotel” business for Chinese citizens to relevant countries.

According to the notice of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the first batch of pilot countries to resume outbound travel are: Thailand, IndiaNiceaCambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba, Argentina.

A tour guide in Beijing said: “Because of cost-effectiveness, language and other considerations, most tourists will choose to travel with a group when going abroad, especially for older customers. Outbound travel is still in the warm-up stage.”

(At the request of the interviewee, the characters in the article are all pseudonyms)

Author of this article: Zhang Mengyi, source: Leopard Change, original title: “After Sanya was crushed, “Yangkang” rushed to Southeast Asia”.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.