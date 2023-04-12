Another newborn entrusted by a mother to a hospital immediately after delivery. After the case of Aeneas, left in the cradle for life at the Milan Polyclinic at Easter, Wednesday morning a newborn girl was left in the Buzzi hospital.

Childbirth in a shed

The mother, Italian, she gave birth in an abandoned shed in Quarto Oggiaro around 10.30. When the birth was imminent she called 118, and was then taken to the emergency room of theChildren’s hospital. The carabinieri intervened at the facility at the request of the operating health personnel, following the refusal by the woman to provide her personal details. Upon the arrival of the carabinieri at the hospital, the woman declined to give her personal details, however, expressing the will to remain anonymous and not to recognize motherhood of the newborn.