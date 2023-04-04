by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

Gino Raffin, Palermo striker in the years 1964-1966, has died at the age of 86. The former rosanero died in Turate: he leaves behind his wife Giovanna and daughters Patrizia and Laura. He made his Serie A debut with…

