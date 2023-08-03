After how long should you get married | Fun

“Some will succeed, but the odds in the long run? It’s heavily against you”.

Half of the couples who get married will divorce within a few years, according to global statistics. Research has shown that irreconcilable differences most often occur in the 40s, and experts have several times discovered the most common reasons for the breakdown of an emotional relationship.

It seems to many that divorce today has become “like a good day”, and it is not surprising that people get the impression that people give up easily today, even when they have not tried to do everything to save the relationship with their partner. Psychiatrist Dr. Vladimir Đurić reveals in which situation partners have little chance of survival. As he wrote in a post on his Facebook page, there is only one love “rule” that applies to everyone, and it concerns people you shouldn’t marry:

“In psychotherapy, there are no universal tips that apply to everyone. And that’s why they should be expressly avoided. Except maybe one. Don’t marry or have children with anyone you haven’t spent at least four seasons with. It’s roulette even after that, let alone before… Before that one year, it’s like putting everything you have in your life on one number and spinning the ball… And you wait for it to fall on your number, not on 37 or 38 others. Some will succeed, but the odds in the long run – are heavily stacked against you.

Not to mention that every old psychiatrist will tell you that you should not jump to the diagnosis of a patient until you have given time to take a good look at him and develop a clinical picture. So you can see what you’re dealing with… You already know the old psychiatric joke – there are no normals, only unexamined ones. The problem is that falling in love, which is at its strongest in that first year, is not very thought-provoking.

That’s why we shouldn’t get married while we’re in love, already having a lot of fun and exploiting one of the most beautiful feelings in the universe. And enjoy everything that two people in love can enjoy. Then, if the mind confirms that we are right, when we call ourselves the same and if the reason confirms that this someone is good for us in the long run and that we can go in the same direction smiling and satisfied, why not… good luck.

By all means… Take this and all other advice with a grain of salt. And always do what you think should be done. Someone has to make mistakes and gamble. And prove that the rules don’t apply. And that it is best never to advise anyone, because everything can always turn out completely the opposite of what was expected. What kind of world would this be if we were all zithers… And since most psychotherapists really like to talk about love problems, because they are first of all interesting, sometimes fun, and always with a little creativity and a broader view of the world, in the end they are also solvable . They also have to live on something,” wrote Dr. Vladimir Đurić on his Facebook page.

