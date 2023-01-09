MOSCA – There is a detail of the speech of the newly elected Speaker of the American House of Representatives, the Republican Kevin MacCarthy, which has not escaped the Russian political elite: in the work programme, the Ukrainian dossier almost does not appear and comes after the control of debt and expenditure, including the military ones. His election was welcomed by part of the Russian political world, while the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyhastened to express the hope that Washington will continue to provide assistance to Kiev.

In the opinion