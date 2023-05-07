After more than ten years, the Arab League reinstates Assad’s Syria

14
Syria has been readmitted to the Arab League with immediate effect starting today thanks to a decision taken by a majority of member states. The participation of the regime of the president Bashar al-Assad the international organization of the states of the Arabian peninsula and North Africa had been suspended 12 years ago, after the outbreak of the popular revolt against Damascus which quickly turned into a bloody civil war.
