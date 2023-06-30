After Prigozhin’s coup, how serious is Russia’s internal crisis?

by Roberto Iannuzzi *

What exactly was the ephemeral act of force carried out by the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin? From the attempted coup to the staging, countless theories have been formulated about an event that still presents questions and obscure points. But, if the repercussions of this episode are not yet entirely clear, it is now quite clear that it was a conflict within the Russian militarya power struggle that was not aimed at overthrowing President Putin, but was rather an attempt to force his hand.

At the origin of the crisis there is the eccentric and unpredictable figure of Prigozhinthe excessive power acquired by its military company, and its growing rivalry with the defense ministry, and in particular with its top executive, Sergei Shoiguand the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

To complicate the matter, with the possibility of making it something more than an impromptu episode, however regrettable, there are the discontent and tensions that wind between the various components of the Russian armed forces over the management of the Ukrainian conflict.

The birth of Wagner group it has sides as mysterious as the rest of this story. In creating their own private military companies (CMPs), the Russians drew inspiration from Western ones, seen as useful tools for concealing the role of home states in difficult situations and hostile environments. The classic example is that of the infamous Blackwaterwhich operated in American-occupied Iraq.

The Wagner Group consolidated between 2014 and 2015when Russian mercenaries first went to fight in the civil war that flared up in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, and then in Syria. The use of these formations allowed Moscow to put a diaphragm between itself and particularly dangerous sources of conflict at an international level, and to reassure public opinion at home regarding the level of Russian involvement in these conflicts. The peculiarity of the Wagner group is that, more than a CMP, it represents a real partnership between public and private, being literally an offshoot of the Russian military. At the military level, it was organized by Dmitry Utkin, a veteran of the special forces of the GRU (Russian military intelligence).

Prigozhin, an entrepreneur in catering and other sectors, who had already won numerous public contracts, was allegedly contacted, according to some sources, by the Russian general staff to become patron of the group. In exchange for his investments in the group, he obtained lucrative supply contracts services to the armed forces. As a result of his histrionic character, Prigozhin has become the public face of an organization in reality abundantly supported by the stateamong other things not possessing any military training.

Following the growing tensions that emerged between Prigozhin and the Ministry of Defense in the recent battle of Bakhmut in Ukraine, the latter, realizing the potential danger of a heavily armed military company with its own independent chain of command, had decided to run for cover.

With a decree he had ordered that the members of all the CMPs had to sign contracts directly with the ministry, effectively sanctioning the integration of these companies in the army. Faced with the prospect of losing one of his most lucrative deals, Prigozhin went all out with a coup aimed at demanding the resignations of Shoigu and Gerasimov. The leader of the Wagner group, who has important connections among the ranks of the army, had evidently trusted in the support of some military circles in which he winds his way a latent discontent against the Minister of Defence, a non-military man considered by some to be unfit to carry out his role.

Prigozhin’s deranged action, however, translated into a kind of diktat to the president Putin and in a challenge to him, and the latter’s reaction which he called the coup de main of the Wagner group a “betrayal”, they have prompted most of the military, politicians and governors to distance themselves from it. Finding himself alone, Prigozhin was forced to deal with the yieldbut the ease with which he took control of the Southern Military District, and the entire city of Rostovhas aroused in some the suspicion that there has been some connivance.

Group leader Wagner lost his bet and was forced into exile in Belarus. But the suspicions of collaboration that his coup has aroused against some members of the army could have consequences that should not be underestimated in a very delicate phase of Russian history, in which Moscow is fighting a dangerous proxy war against the entire deployment from the Nato.

Many have wondered whether Prigozhin had contact with foreign intelligence services before launching his action. It cannot be excluded but, as we have seen, what happened seems to be essentially a consequence of internal dynamics. What is certain, however, is that the US and other Western countries will try to exploit the fractures that this crisis opened to weaken Moscow, if the Kremlin fails to promptly adopt the necessary countermeasures.

* Author of the book “If Washington Loses Control. Crisis of American unipolarity in the Middle East and in the world” (2017).

Twitter: @riannuzziGPC



