After Filip Zoričić, the mayor of Pula, banned folk music performers from performing in the Pula hall, the organizers announced that the concert would take place in Osijek, but in the meantime they were banned there as well.

Source: ATA images/Antonio Ahel/MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

However, the mayor of Osijek Ivan Radić who said that they did not come well there either.

“Osijek is a Central European city that has a pronounced European dimension, a city that is intensively developing into a real Slavonian metropolis, a city that has the largest cultural manifestation in Eastern Croatia in the form of the Osijek Summer of Culture, which proves that culture and art perfectly suit the city on the Drava. Osijek is also a city of concerts, fun and socializing. Although I did not think that the priorities that I perform daily would also include the question of who will rent the concert hall, some limits should be set.” stated Radić in the announcement.

He says that the decision not to approve the organization of the so-called concert “turbo folk” in the town hall leads to various discussions about where and how to draw the line”.

“This does not mean that the decision should not be made. I learned from the media that our city was presented as a substitute, but safe option for organizing a turbo folk concert (although, less important for this topic, the contract with the hall was not signed). Considering it is the identity of the city that we are developing and striving for, this kind of “promotion” is certainly not the right and desired path that I support. I do not want to influence who will listen privately, but I believe that one should be selective in choosing the content that is offered in public and city space That content should be aligned with the vision of development and positioning of the city in the future.”said Radić.

He supported the reaction of the mayor of Pula. We remind you that Duško Kuliš, Dragan Kojić Keba, Ana Bekuta and Zorana Mićanović were supposed to perform at the Sports Center in Pula on March 25.