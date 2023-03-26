by palermotoday.it – ​​8 hours ago

“After reading this letter, don’t tear it up, burn it”, this was the recommendation of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro in the correspondence entertained under the pseudonym of “Alessio” with the former mayor Antonino Vaccarino, alias “Svetonius”, who died in 2021 and …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Messina Denaro’s mail, pizzini with bosses and infiltrators: “After reading them, don’t tear them up but burn them” appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».