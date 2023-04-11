It is Ronciglione, the town of Marco Mengoni, that wins the tenth edition of the Borgo dei Borghi 2023: awarded for its art and its history, the village of Tuscia has been elected among the most beautiful in Italy.

Ronciglione, photo from “The most beautiful villages in Italy”.

Ronciglione won the tenth edition of the Borgo dei Borghi, that of 2023. This award represents the second important victory for the town of Viterbo which just two months ago celebrated the triumph of one of its most famous citizens, Marco Mengoni, at the last edition of the Sanremo Festival with his Two lives.

In competition with the village of Ronciglione, also famous for its Carnival celebrations with processions and parades and for the Palio di San Bartolomeo, Sant’Antioco, in southern Sardinia, which finished in second place, followed by Salemi (Trapani), Castro (Lecce) and Campo Ligure (Genoa).

The victory of Ronciglione as Borgo dei Borghi

The victory was announced last night, during the Rai Tre television program of the same name, hosted by Camila Raznovich. In addition to the presenter, the jury was made up of the geologist and popularizer Mario Tozzi; the starred chef and popularizer Rosanna Marziale and the art historian Jacopo Veneziani.

As soon as the first position was discovered, there were many citizens who chose to share their joy on social networks: first of all the mayor Mario Mengoni.

“A great emotion and another important recognition which is added to that of the most beautiful villages in Italy and to the media and tourist resonance that our city has enjoyed in recent months – wrote the mayor of Ronciglione – Thanks to all of you, who have accompanied and supported us in this adventure de The village of villagesvoting every day for Ronciglione!”

Then he added: “Congratulations to all the beautiful Italian villages in the competition, with whom we shared this unforgettable adventure. It was an honor for Ronciglione to be part of this selection symbol of Italian excellence, representing Lazio. This milestone will be a further push to prepare us in the best possible way for the approaching summer season, making us strong in our welcome and our many beauties. We are waiting for you in Ronciglione!”.

In the meantime too the singer Marco Mengoni celebrated his country’s victory with an Instagram story. In the video, without sound, the singer-songwriter filmed the television when the presenter of the program announced Ronciglione’s victory.

Ronciglione, the village of villages 2023

Ronciglione is located in the Viterbo area, 400 meters above sea level and stands on tuff blocks of volcanic origin, not far from Lake Vico: surrounded by the Cimini Mountains, it is located in the center of the Rio Vicano valley. It is crossed by the upper variant of the Via Francigena and currently about 207 inhabitants live in its historic centre.

During the television program its history was told and the entire village was described. From probable Etruscan origin and then passed to the dominion of the Romans, Ronciglione was born around the year one thousand on the ancient pre-existing ruins. In addition to the country medievalRonciglione is characterized by presence of Renaissance and Baroque structures.

In addition to its rich history and artistic beauties, there are many attractions to visit not far from the village such as Sant’Eusebio, the oldest sanctuary on the Via Francigena.