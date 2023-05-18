After sudden and heavy rainfall, the situation in Novi Sad is stable Info

Due to the rainfall during the last evening, in Novi Sad, all relevant city services were actively working to solve the problems of the citizens, and the mayor of Novi Sad, Milan Đurić, was also on the ground throughout the evening.

Source: Novi Sad

Employees of the City Administration for inspection work were engaged, as well as workers of VD “Šajkaška”, PUK “Plumbing and Sewerage”, Fire Department, PUK “Gradsko Zelenilo”, PUK “City Cleanliness”, PUK “Parking Service”, Fire Brigade Association of the City of Novi Sad , Public Prosecutor’s Office “Put”, members of the Traffic Police and the Gendarmerie.

52 cases of difficult movement of passenger motor vehicles in a large number of streets, nine reports of flooding in basements, three reports of fallen trees and one of a fallen electricity pole were reported to the City Administration for Inspection Affairs.

Under the underpass in Kisačka, Temerinska and Partizanska streets, where a large amount of water prevented traffic, a traffic signal was installed and traffic police were on duty. The resumption of traffic was made possible around midnight in Temerinska and Kisačka Streets, and a little later in Partizanski Street. The private companies “Karin komerc” and “Put Invest” also joined in the work of pulling out motor vehicles from under the overpass and helped with their machinery.

Immediately after the rains stopped and the water receded, the PUC “Čistoća” services began removing the mud from the road that was obstructing traffic.

As of this morning, the situation on the ground is stable, traffic is flowing smoothly in all parts of the city and all city services are functioning normally. The increased capacity is used to remove the remaining mud from roads and water from basement rooms. Also, the teams of PUK “Gradsko zelenilo” visit the field, and workers of PUC “Gradska čistoća” return underground containers to function where necessary.

Citizens who have a problem can report it to the dispatcher of the City Administration for Inspection Affairs, by calling the numbers: 021/4872-402 and 021/4872-403 or by email to the address: [email protected]