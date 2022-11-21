Turkey is considering the possibility of conducting a ground operation in Syria and Northern Iraq, after the air strikes against Kurdish targets launched in both countries, as part of the “Claw sword” operation. The president said so Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

To target those he defines as “terrorists”, the Ankara leader said that “consultations” were underway at the Defense Ministry and General Staff level, to decide on a possible ground intervention. Erdogan he also explained that he had not spoken to the US president, Joe Bidennor with the Russian one, Vladimir Putinof Ankara’s plans.

Turkey yesterday launched air strikes on the northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked the bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG, the ministry said in a statement, accompanied by images of F-16 jets taking off and footage of an attack from an aerial drone. According to the AFP news agency, the death toll would be 35 mostly Kurdish fighters.

The ministry claimed the right of the Turkey to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter when launching a military operation. Ankara claims it has targeted areas “used as bases by terrorists in their attacks against our country”.

The airstrikes came in “response” to the November 13 bombing in Istanbul in which six people were killed and 80 others were injured. Turkish authorities blamed the PKK and YPG for the attack. Kurdish militant groups have, however, denied any involvement.

Ankara also reported this morning that five rockets were fired by suspected Kurdish militants in Syria on the Turkish border town of Karkamis in Gaziantep province. According to the Turkish Anadolu News Agency, the rockets hit a high school and two houses in Karkamis, as well as a truck near a border crossing between Turkey and Syria. The toll would be three dead.