For the first time since its foundation a thousand years ago, a girls’ choir performed in the cathedral of Regensburg in Bavaria. The novelty is an indirect consequence of the scandal of the beatings and mistreatment that took place in the residence of the male children’s choir in the past years, among other things when it was directed by the brother of Joseph Ratzinger.

The “Regensburger Domspatzen” (literally, the sparrows of the cathedral of Regensburg), is a male children’s choir founded in 975. Famous throughout the world, it was shaken a few years ago by the scandal of physical abuse revealed by a study commissioned by the same German diocese, which revealed that there were at least 547 children who, between 1945 and the beginning of the 1990s, suffered some form of violence – in some rare cases, even sexual harassment – in the residence of the young choristers. Monsignor Georg Ratzingernow deceased brother of Benedict XVI, was director of the choir – not of the residence – for thirty years, from 1964 to 1994, and the examination revealed that he had “co-responsibilities”.

Now a female choir has also made its debut. These are 33 girls who have been studying singing residing in a diocesan college since last September and, directed by Elena Suciesheld their first concert on Sunday 18 December in St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Decline in enrollments

The reason, Bayerische Rundfunk explains, has to do with the abuse scandal that emerged in 2017: in fact, in the immediately following years, the number of students decreased drastically. Also because many parents would have preferred by now to send their children to a mixed school. And so the boarding school opened its doors to girls, forming a mixed community: not at night, when the men’s and women’s sectors are rigorously separated. And in fact, with the admission of girls, male enrollments in the Domspatzen have also increased again.

A reality, more generally, which marks a widespread trend in Germany: the choir of Cologne cathedral has had a female choir since 1989, that of Mainz cathedral followed suit in 1994, in the choir of Aachen cathedral, the Germany’s oldest male choir, since 2011 girls also sing in a separate choir. Finally, also in Bavaria, the Augsburger Domsingknaben, the choristers of Augsburg, do not have their own female choir, but a woman was already admitted in 1848, “to fill the gaps”.