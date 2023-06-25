After the “coup”, the correspondent from the Russian front: “A taboo broken, before the war no one would have ever dared”

With the war going on for over a year, the attempted coup of Evgeny Prigozhin raised for the first time the problem of maintaining internal cohesion in Russia. “Everything is to see how the soldiers will react. Should their motivation fail, the main strength of the Russians on the Ukrainian front would be lost,” he reflects Luca Steinmanwar reporter, author of the book “The Russian Front” (Rizzoli, 2023), among the few witnesses who follow the Ukrainian conflict from the Russian front.

Steinmann, what weight will what happened in Russia have?

From a symbolic point of view it is the breaking of a taboo. Power in Moscow is the management of the oligarchies, keeping them head and shoulders under Putin. And in the history of Putinism it has never happened that one of these openly challenged the Kremlin, an affront that is unprecedented. What happened shows how the war in Ukraine is changing the internal balance of power in Russia, because by many groups the conflict is now perceived as a tool to settle internal accounts, including political ones. Attention: this does not mean that we are one step away from disintegration, on the contrary. But if the Special Operation had gone differently or had not taken place, the Kremlin would hardly have found itself in the position of having to legitimize its power in the face of figures who were previously absolutely subordinate to it. Who of these before now, Prigozhin included, would have dared to challenge the tsar? Instead, the Kremlin found itself acting so that internal cohesion in the country would not be undermined.

With what repercussions on the soldiers at the front?

On the battlefields I have almost always met highly motivated people. “We cannot lose – they told me – because in this war Russia is playing the neck and the West has the objective of fragmenting us”. That’s the big motivation in the military. But if the risk of fragmentation comes from within, as never before, it will matter how soldiers respond. The solution found certainly allowed everyone to breathe a sigh of relief, including the Wagner militiamen.

He met them at the front, as well as army soldiers.

In Wagner, most are ex-regular soldiers who have gone into the private sector. But they felt they were promoting the same interests as Russia, albeit with better pay and equipment, with their own intelligence, independent through and through. I well remember what they said to me: “We don’t answer to them, we have nothing to do with the Ministry of Defence”. The charismatic leadership of Prigozhin, a hero to his soldiers, made them feel like an elite, but also patriots who defend the interests of the Federation better than the regular army. My impression is that I have always dealt with professionals, but they fought all over the world for Russia’s interests, with a strong dose of patriotism, with the Federation flags hoisted on their tanks. All Russian society and themselves would have been in shock if Prigozhin’s initiative had really resulted in a civil war. It is no coincidence that Putin himself has always distinguished Prigozhin from Wagner. And so in the solution found, with Moscow which does not forgive the betrayal but recognizes the war merits of those who fought, including the Belarusian way out for those who will remain with Prigozhin. To understand if an actor will remain from exile, even a politician, or if it is a good retirementmaybe to save his life.

In Rostov, the Chechens of President Ramzan Kadyrov also played a role.

Special Operations is bringing out very popular blockbuster models that could be emulated. But they can turn into other potential elements of destabilization. Kadyrov’s is another private army, but in addition it refers to a people distinct from the Russian one. On the Russian front, to date Kadyrov is certainly one of the winners of the Special Operation. The Russian Defense Ministry has always refused to give heavy weapons to a people it has clashed with until a few years ago. Since yesterday these hesitations have disappeared and we have seen lines of tanks towards Rostov with Chechen flags. Who would have thought that the Kremlin would turn to the Chechens to defend themselves against other Russians? For Russians of my generation, it’s unbelievable: the Chechen was the bad guy and suddenly he’s the good guy. If Kadyrov’s special forces had fought house to house against Wagner it would have been a shock that would be hard to recover.

Does anything change for the results of the war?

Prigozhin’s uprising came at a time when the Ukrainian counteroffensive was not going as planned. Somehow that was to be expected. The line of contact has been at a standstill for months and at least since November the Russians have been gearing up in anticipation of this counter-offensive, creating enormous lines of defense for miles and miles: trenches, fortifications, Frisian horses, sandbags. Ukraine would need a huge number of men to break through these lines and I have always been very skeptical. To do this, a new and disruptive element was needed: new weapons, the entry into the field of a new army alongside the Ukrainian one. Could internal conflict in Russia be this element? Perhaps, but I would be wary of talking about the unraveling of the Russian home front. The Ukrainian steppe is a flat land, with no possibility of attacks from privileged points, man against man, trench against trench: it takes so many men. Just what Ukraine lacks. Of course, the motivation shown so far by Russian soldiers is not secondary and if it were to be affected by what happened, the main strength of the Russians would be lost. But that doesn’t necessarily happen. And if Putin manages to keep the army and its positions, the Ukrainian plan remains very ambitious.