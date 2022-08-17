NEW YORK – Down with Liz, cheers Cheney. Of course, the Wyoming congresswoman yesterday soundly lost the primary for the seat in the House she had held since 2016: joke from the lawyer Harriet Hageman supported by Trump: who in the land of cowboys got 66 percent of the votes compared to his 29. But the announced defeat did not fold it: “The work starts today, I will do everything to keep Donald Trump away from the White House, “the daughter of former Vice President Dick – the one who after 9/11 convinced George W.