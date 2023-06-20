After the detainees, the Wagner mercenaries “recruit” gamers for military missions in Ukraine

The military company of mercenaries Wagner is again looking for personnel to strengthen its army with drone pilotsbut this time he moves the field of research from Russian prisons to cyberspace, young gamers to whom to entrust war missions in Ukraine e in Africa. A news reported by the Russian opposition site Verstka.

In fact, Wagner has published on the social network Vkontakte an announcement that called to enlist video game enthusiasts, “those who sit upright for hours playing”. The group of private mercenaries of Yevgeny Prigozhin it also specified the basic requirements for enrollment: i Ideal candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 35, have “experience in joystick flight simulators” and a gaming background. No military experience is required for future drone technicians and operators, he writes Nestka: just good physical shape.

Russian media Verstka contacted Wagner on the number listed in the ad posing as a potential candidate and in addition to the standard questions about age, criminal record and illness, the group’s representative also asked what kind of devices he would like to work on. “We have two types of drones: helicopters and more serious things,” she said, also asking for her preferred geographical area: Ukraine or Africa. It is not the first time that the group has organized an “unusual” recruitment: last December the news of the enrollment of prisoners in the Central African Republic was released.

