After the fire which affected the woods of Val Gerola over the past weekend and which was channeled into a valley upstream of the road, an inspection was carried out this morning along the Provincial road 7 which leads to Gerola Alta and which, precisely, it had been closed for safety reasons.

The helicopters made available by the Lombardy Region operated, while the regional councilor for the mountains Massimo Sertori arrived on site together with the mayors of Gerola, Pedesina and Rasura and the provincial councilor Maurizio Papini.

We worked to allow an initial opening window and then the safety of the road and, in fact, the road was temporarily reopened from 17.00 to 18.30 today to allow transit from/to Gerola and Pedesina. In the meantime, the technicians are also carrying out an inspection on foot to define the urgent interventions to be carried out tomorrow.

This evening the road will remain closed with the garrison of the Civil Protection. Tomorrow morning, if the situation is stationary, a “window” will be opened at around 7. “The goal is to reopen the alternate one-way street if not tomorrow, certainly in the next few days – he explained in a post on his Facebook page the regional councilor Massimo Sertori – We are working to allow a reopening window as soon as possible and therefore the safety of the road”.







