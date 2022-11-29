The temperature dropped sharply after the German Reichstag cut energy consumption

Overseas Network, November 28. According to a report on the German “Der Spiegel Weekly” website on the 25th, the German Federal Parliament has begun to reduce energy consumption. Members are trying to use various methods to heat their workplaces. and staff health risks.

The report said that more than a week ago, the temperature inside the Reichstag began to drop significantly. Faced with a sharp drop in temperatures, some government ministers or MPs wore turtlenecks under jackets or large scarves around their necks when they attended meetings. The Green Party Member of Parliament Kunast even complained that “the Reichstag is uncomfortably cold”. “I was wearing a down jacket to work in the office, and I kept stamping my feet back and forth, but it didn’t take long before I caught a cold,” she said. Some colleagues had worse working conditions, forcing them to walk around to keep warm .

According to the cabinet decree passed in August this year, the German Bundestag had to turn off heating like many ordinary households to save energy due to gas shortages. Offices and conference rooms can only be heated to 19°C, and corridors and halls have no heating at all. As with all unoccupied public buildings, energy efficiency rules apply to all buildings of the Federal Parliament. In addition, more than 1,700 offices in a federal parliament building were temporarily turned off due to a damaged heat pump, the government reported.