Overseas Network, November 29thAccording to South Korea’s “Central Daily” and Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun” news on November 29, it has been a month since the stampede in Itaewon, South Korea, and the alley where the incident occurred has been deregulated two weeks ago. Many people came here to mourn the victims. There are many post-it notes with wishes written on the walls on both sides of the alley, and chrysanthemums are piled up on the walls.

A shoe store owner who has been in the alley where the incident happened for 11 years said that the voices of young people calling for help still echo in his ears. The owner of the store recalled that at 10 o’clock that night, three women entered the store one after another. Their shoes were gone and their legs were covered with bruises. While the shop owner was treating them, there were constant screams outside the shop. Outside the glass door of the store, people could be seen crowded together, and no one could move.

The shopkeeper wanted to open the door to let people in, but no matter how hard he tried, the door could not be pushed open. He tried to shout at the people who were going uphill, but the situation was getting worse and worse. “I saw these young people begging for help, but I couldn’t save them. I felt guilty.” The shop owner said with tears. After the incident, he slept in the shop every day, praying for the victims.

“Yomiuri Shimbun” stated that before the incident, Itaewon was very lively every night, and young people and foreigners often came to shop, but now many bars and other entertainment and dining places around the incident site are still closed. It’s completely different from what it used to be. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

