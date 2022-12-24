New protest in Paris by the Kurdish community and clashes with the police. After the racist attack on the Ahmet-Kaya cultural center and the killing of three militants, the Kurds organized a demonstration today, December 24, and there were moments of tension along Boulevard du Temple, near Place de la Republique, with objects thrown at the security forces who responded with tear gas.

Law enforcement is accused by the Kurdish community of not doing enough to prevent hate crime. “France must protect us, we were victims of a terrorist attack,” he said Berivan Euphratesspokesperson for the Kurdish Democratic Council in France.

In the meantime, the pre-trial detention of the 69-year-old man suspected of having killed the three Kurds with a pistol and injured the same number has been extended until tomorrow. The investigations are for acts of murder, attempted murder, violence with a weapon and violations of the legislation on weapons of a racist nature. “The addition of this circumstance does not change the maximum sentence for which he can be prosecuted, which remains life imprisonment”, highlighted the indictment.