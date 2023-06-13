After the nuclear polluted water discharge plan was proposed, there were endless voices of opposition in Japan_Guangdong_Guangdong_Guangdong

According to Kyodo News, Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company began trial operation of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant’s nuclear-contaminated water discharge equipment on June 12. During the trial operation, “fresh water will be used instead of nuclear-contaminated water, diluted with seawater and discharged into the sea through the subsea tunnel.” The trial run is expected to last around two weeks.

After the Japanese government proposed the plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, reporters from China Central Radio and Television have followed the development of the incident for a long time, and have traveled to Fukushima and various parts of Japan many times to interview many people with different identities. Opposition.

Headquarters reporter He Xinlei:I have been paying attention to and following up and reporting the developments related to the Fukushima nuclear polluted water discharge plan for more than two years. During this period, I interviewed more than 100 people, and several interviews left a deep impression on me.

On April 13, 2021, the Japanese government announced a decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water stored in the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea. The reporting team of the main station rushed to Fukushima to conduct an interview as soon as possible. At that time, many local people in Fukushima spontaneously held anti-sea protest rallies. What impressed me deeply was that in front of the Fukushima prefectural government office building, a Fukushima mother said sadly that she would always insist on opposing the discharge of sewage into the sea, otherwise she would be sorry for the local children.

In December 2021, we interviewed Haruo Ono in Fukushima, one of the few fishermen who was willing to be interviewed, and his words also impressed me.

Haruo Ono, a local fisherman in Fukushima:Nuclear polluted water will cause more and more harm, and future generations of fishermen will not be able to fish. Fish in the sea are alive just like humans, and fish cannot bear the harm of nuclear polluted water. As fishermen, we will definitely protect the life and tranquility of this ocean.

Headquarters reporter He Xinlei:Ono, who is over seventy years old, told me that one must have the courage to correct mistakes, so he will continue to exercise and strive to live to 100 years old, so that he can continue to participate in activities against sewage discharge into the sea, so that more people can understand harm.

Since then, I have traveled to Fukushima and various parts of Japan for interviews. I have interviewed experts and scholars from Fukushima University, ordinary people in Japan, vendors in the seafood market, Japanese politicians, and experts in various fields.

Regarding the Japanese government’s plan to discharge sewage into the sea, interviewees from different backgrounds have the same opposition.

Member of the Japanese Senate Iwabuchi:Not only fishery practitioners, residents of Fukushima Prefecture, people all over Japan, and overseas are loudly opposing. The Japanese government decided on the sea discharge plan without authorization, which is a breach of contract.

Headquarters reporter He Xinlei:As the date of the discharge of Fukushima nuclear contaminated water approaches, there are more and more rallies and protests against the discharge of water in various parts of Japan. According to incomplete statistics, in Japan alone, since April 2021, there have been more than 100 anti-discharge rallies and protests, with an average of at least one per week. Despite the opposition from the whole world, the Japanese government is still going its own way, trying step by step to make the discharge of sewage into the sea a reality. Such irresponsible behavior will be severely condemned and firmly resisted.

