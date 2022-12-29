Original title: After the optimization of cross-border policies, inbound demand has increased significantly, and the number of air ticket bookings is 1.6 times that of outbound growth

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Che Hui

On December 26, the National Health and Medical Commission issued a notice on the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” overall plan for the new coronavirus infection, realizing a leapfrog liberalization of the cross-border travel mechanism. Since then, the demand for entry and exit in mainland China has changed with the times and has begun to rise sharply, which is reflected in the booking and price fluctuations of international air tickets.

On the morning of December 27, Ctrip data showed that outbound air ticket orders from mainland China rose sharply from the same period on the 26th, an overall increase of 254%, and the average air ticket price fell by 12.9% from the previous month. The overall outbound air tickets showed a trend of “increasing volume and falling price”, indicating that the future boom of the market is already brewing.

Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand recorded the highest increases in air ticket orders, becoming the TOP5 popular outbound destinations after the first cross-border restrictions were lifted. Among them, the outbound air ticket orders with Singapore as the destination had the highest growth rate, which increased by 6 times from the previous month; the remaining TOP4 countries or regions generally increased by about 4 times.

Outbound air ticket orders for long-haul destinations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia also increased, but there is still a certain gap from the increase in Asia.

Judging from the price fluctuations of outbound air tickets, the average air ticket prices of many Asian destinations dropped significantly on the 27th. Among them, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan are the TOP4 destinations with falling air ticket prices. The top three air ticket prices have dropped in the range of 47%-40%, and the last one is Japan, whose air ticket prices have dropped by 27.6%. A Ctrip official said that one of the possible reasons is that domestic airlines have recently increased the capacity of short-term outbound flights.

However, the outbound air ticket prices for long-haul destinations in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia are still relatively firm at present, and generally decrease and increase.

Judging from the search volume of outbound air tickets, the top ten domestic popular departures are Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xiamen, Qingdao, and Tianjin.

Currently, inbound demand is rising faster than outbound demand.

According to Ctrip data, inbound air ticket orders in mainland China increased by 412% from the same period on the 26th, which was 1.6 times the increase in outbound air ticket orders; the average price of inbound air tickets rose by 8.6% from the previous month. Inbound air tickets show a state of “both volume and price”.

Australia, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the top five sources of inbound tourists. Among them, Australia and Germany’s inbound air ticket orders increased by about eight times, far exceeding the last three Asian tourist sources.

Among the inbound air tickets, only Thailand and Hong Kong, China, experienced a month-on-month drop in fare prices, and the air ticket prices of other departure places are all rising.