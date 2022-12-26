After the optimization of the immigration policy, the instantaneous search volume of international air tickets increased by 7 times, and Thailand and Japan were more popular

Beijing News Shell Finance News On the evening of December 26, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council issued the “Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Management” for New Coronavirus Infection”. Qunar platform data shows that within 15 minutes after the news was released, the instantaneous search volume for international air tickets increased by 7 times, and the popular destinations were Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Qunar platform data shows that since December, the booking volume of international hotels has gradually increased. Among them, Macau and Hong Kong, which have relatively friendly cross-border policies, and overseas countries with visa-on-arrival and visa-free, are the first choice for domestic tourists. From the data point of view, the number of Macau hotel reservations on the Qunar platform has doubled from the beginning of December. Overseas regions, the Philippines, France, and Thailand have higher hotel reservations, and the Philippines has more than doubled. Tourists who want to go abroad to explore the world are gradually increasing. increase.

According to Lan Xiang, director of Qunar Big Data Research Institute, the adjustment of entry-exit policies will help promote the orderly recovery of international flights, and the number of inbound and outbound passengers will rebound in the short term. With the gradual normalization of the supply and demand relationship of inbound and outbound air tickets, the overall price of international air tickets will gradually decrease.

According to another introduction, the ticket refund policy has been relatively harsh. Just like domestic hotels have free cancellation policies, many overseas hotels also have free cancellation services. During the epidemic, the consumption habit of hoarding hotels and buying air tickets has also extended from domestic to overseas.

Lan Xiang said that compared with the average price before the epidemic, the current international air ticket prices are still at a high level, and it will take some time for the overall international flights to return to normal levels. For routes with a large number of flights, such as Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, air ticket prices may rise. With the implementation of the policy and the restoration of the operating capacity of airlines, the summer of 2023 may usher in the peak of entry and exit.

