After the Wagner incident, Putin and Biden spoke out at the same time – yqqlm

China News Service, June 27 (Xinhua) According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, on the evening of the 26th local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again delivered a televised speech, expressing his gratitude to the people of the country and the Russian society for their solidarity, and saying that any blackmail and internal turmoil Attempts are doomed to failure. At the same time, US President Biden publicly commented on the Russian Wagner incident for the first time. He insisted that the United States and NATO allies were never involved.

According to reports, on the same day, Putin thanked the Russians for their support, solidarity and patriotism in a nationally televised speech. He said: “Thank you to all Russian soldiers, law enforcement officers and special forces who stopped the rebels on the road…The solidarity of the Russian people proves that any attempt to intimidate and muddy the water must fail.”

Regarding the Wagner mercenary group, Putin said that the vast majority of Wagner fighters are patriots, but they were kept in the dark and used by others.

“I am grateful to the fighters and commanders under the Wagner Group. They made the right decision not to participate in the fratricidal killings. They held the bottom line. Today you have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense or other powerful departments to continue to serve Russia. Or return to your hometown, return to your loved ones. If you want, you can also go to Belarus. The promises I made will be implemented.”

In addition, Putin also thanked Belarusian President Lukashenko for his efforts to resolve the situation peacefully.

Biden speaks out for the first time

Said that the United States and the West were not involved at all

According to a report by the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), on the 26th local time, US President Biden also made his first public statement on the Russian Wagner incident. He insisted that the United States and NATO allies were never involved.

According to reports, at a press conference held at the White House on the same day, after the Russian Wagner incident, Biden said when talking about American allies, “They agree with me, we have to make sure that there is no excuse for Putin … Put the blame on the West, put the blame on NATO. We made it clear that we were not involved, we had nothing to do with it.”

Biden also said he had instructed his national security adviser to prepare for a range of possible scenarios and held meetings with key allies via video call, but it was too early to comment on the impact of the Wagner incident on the Ukraine crisis.

“The ultimate outcome of all this remains to be seen,” he said.

In addition, Biden also stated that he had a “detailed” conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky on the evening of the 26th about the incidents in Russia, and reiterated the United States‘ security, economic and humanitarian support for Kiev.

“I told him that no matter what happened in Russia — let me say it again, no matter what happened in Russia — the United States will continue to support Ukraine,” Biden said of the call with Zelensky.

According to previous reports, on the 23rd local time, Prigorzhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, said that the Russian Ministry of Defense troops launched an attack on his camp. The Russian Ministry of Defense and the Federal Security Service later stated that the information was false and was an “information provocation”. The Russian Federal Security Service filed criminal charges against Prigozhin for organizing an armed rebellion.

On the 24th, Wagner’s armed personnel entered the Rostov region in southern Russia from the front line of the Ukrainian crisis. In his speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized Prigozhin’s actions as an “armed rebellion” and stated that the Russian government “will not allow Russia to split again.”

On the evening of the 24th, after communicating with Belarusian President Lukashenko, Prigozhin announced that in order to avoid bloody conflicts, Wagner had stopped marching in Russia and turned around and returned to the field camp. RIA Novosti quoted Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov as saying on the 24th that the criminal case against Prigozhin will be withdrawn.

