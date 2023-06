MYKOLAIV – At 14 precisely they start shooting. Not that they’d abstained from shooting before. But at 2 pm the Russians fired with mortars and they were on target the unfortunates of Khersonwho are people already on the verge of drowning, and with them the rescuers, who are mostly civilians, policemen, volunteers, nurses.

It can well be said that Kherson is a city on its knees, sunk in the mud of the milk