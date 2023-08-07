After tumor surgery, a woman thought she was 28 years younger | Magazine

The doctors did not notice the change in the brain in time, but she did not blame them.

Glen Lily is a British woman from Pilmouth, Devon, whose doctors diagnosed her with a brain tumor. She operated on him, and when she woke up, she believed that she was 28 years younger, that is, that she was 41 years old, not 69. In 2017, she started suffering from tinnitus – ringing in the ears and dizziness. She decided to go to the doctor, and after the examination, she was sent for a scanner. The ear, nose and throat specialist said there was no cause for alarm.

Glen believed everything was fine. However, when she passed out at home, a new head scan revealed she had a brain tumour. The doctors were not optimistic. They announced that if Glenn does not undergo surgery, he will live only a few more months. Not only has it been a long time since the first scan, but the otolaryngologist made the mistake of not seeing the tumor – even if the scan clearly showed it.

That was the period in which the tumor grew. “Instead of being angry with the doctor, I was determined to fight the tumor”, Glenn said. The corona virus pandemic followed, due to which Glen could not undergo surgery. She was given steroids to relieve the tumor’s pressure on her brain. It was a therapy that made Glen gain quite a bit of weight, but there was no other choice. When she lay down on the operating table, the intervention lasted 11 hours.

“After surgery I live with impaired vision and can’t hear in one ear, and I also have headaches. I also thought I was much younger, even 28 years old.I thought my sons were still teenagers, but in fact they were already adults,” Glenn revealed and pointed out that she is not afraid if the tumor returns, although there is a chance. She is ready to undergo radiotherapy.

