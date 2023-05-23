After Us (Xbox Series X | S Digital)

The game

Piccolo Studio is a small Spanish development house already known for having released Arise: A Simple Story in 2020, and which in 2022 announced this After Us, a platform game with deep environmental themes. In fact, the player finds himself in the role of Gaia, the spirit of life, who must free seven greater spirits from their receptacles (The Dog, the Deer, the Pig, the Whale, the Bee, the Bear and the Shark) to reactivate the Ark and bring it back to life. this way life on Earth. The world is dead, all life has disappeared and instead of humanity the only living creatures, if we can call them that, that you meet are the Edacians, or the representation of the human race corrupted by its own destruction.

If the plot so broadly it may seem trivial, the level design that accompanies it is not at all. From the beginning one has the impression of being catapulted into a devastated world in which all hope of life is lost, and this very atmosphere is the fulcrum around which the After Us. The first level serves as an introduction and tutorial set in a ruined city full of wrecked cars, half-destroyed streets, abandoned buildings and sand, showing the player the apocalypse that has just happened. To orient yourself within After Us the player has at his disposal a kind of star map in which initially only the positions of the seven spirits are shown, but which is then gradually populated with roads and points called Oasis, in fact fast travel points between which it is possible to move quickly. The game does not have a linear structure, but spirits can be unlocked in any order, making the experience different each time and thus ensuring a certain level of replayability.

Once the oasis that serves as the starting point for reaching the receptacle that the player has chosen has been identified, two distinct types of setting start: a first part that represents the human part with cities, factories, ports, etc., and a second, the receptacle of the spirit, where everything becomes more macabre and gloomy and refers to the suffering that those animals suffered in the last moments of their lives. For example, the pig part is super creepy, with a section full of hearts hanging from hooks that you have to use as platforms to get to the top, and a whole part where the level is flooded with blood that levels up and down as you hide and uncover the I walk.



In terms of gameplay, however, After Us a very classic 3D platform game with a mobile camera, seasoned here and there with some puzzles. By pressing the A key we can jump or use the double jump, the B key allows you to sprint to dodge, the X key releases some butterflies that indicate the places nearby where there are the many collectibles that we can collect and which further embellish the experience. With the Y key we can access the map, with the left backbone we can launch the heart of the Ark which acts as a weapon against the Edacians, while the right trigger allows us to run, sprint in the air or slide. Its being 3D is precisely what makes the title difficult, because it is often difficult to measure in the most complex jumps.



After Us a game in perpetual movement, there are few stages of tired in which it is necessary to stop to fight. Enemies are few in number, but when encountered they are grouped in very large groups. Dealing with them isn’t very complex, I don’t think I’ve ever died in the action scenes I’ve encountered along the way. The music that accompanies the various settings is very particular and goes well with the atmosphere of the game, very reminiscent of the Ori soundtrack. I played and finished After Us in 9 hours, mainly on Xbox Series X with the performance mode at 2K at 60 fps, and the mode I recommend to everyone. Only on Xbox Series X then there is also the graphic mode in 4K at 30 fps. On Series S, however, there is a single graphics setting at 30 fps.

Amore

Terrifying plot and setting

– After Us it has a deep story and a setting that is incredibly inspired in its creepiness, and it is wonderful that way, perfectly conveying the message the developers want to communicate. The explorable worlds are gray and dead and have a sickly distorted atmosphere. The fulcrum of the game then the plot, which revolves around a dystopian future in which man has destroyed himself and all life on Earth.

A great platformer

– If you are looking for a pure platform game, with a challenging but not too much difficulty level and a whole series of puzzles and gameplay gimmicks that never get boring and are never repetitive, this is the game for you. Even once you have reached the end of the story, the most perfectionists can continue to delight in collecting the 100 spirits and 89 memories that are scattered across the game map and which perhaps require substantial variations on the main path.

An indie with AA gaming values

– After Us it has most of the ingredients to be classified as a larger production: I completed the main quest in about 9 hours, leaving half the memories and two thirds of the spirits behind. This means that it is possible to play for at least 10 hours. Also the smooth gameplay, bugs I have not encountered and the little puzzles that we meet along the way embellish the whole.

I hate it

A few too many performance drops

– The only fault I have noticed in After Us a frame-rate not always very stable in some particularly agitated sections. I played most of the time on Series X in performance mode (60 FPS) noticing occasional dips, but I also encountered the same problem on Series S at 30FPS.

Let’s sum up

After Us a wonderful dreamlike journey through the evils of the world, an epic with a profound plot and setting, which makes us reflect on the path of humanity and everything around it. All with the gameplay of an excellent platformer, with a respectable duration and many collectibles to collect to continue even after completing it. A practically obligatory purchase for lovers of the genre.