Home » After winning the cooperative, Aleksandra Nikolić announced | Entertainment
World

After winning the cooperative, Aleksandra Nikolić announced | Entertainment

by admin
After winning the cooperative, Aleksandra Nikolić announced | Entertainment

Aleksandra Nikolić collected her impressions from the final of the Cooperative, and addressed her support.

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

After a sleepless night in which she was officially declared the first place participant, Aleksandra packed her bags and left her mother. Now she finally gathered her impressions and decided to address your fans and thank them for their support. The starlet addressed them via Instagram:

“I don’t know how to thank you, because I can’t repay you for all the love and support you’ve given me… I still can’t get used to the fact that the trophy is mine (YOUR), I’d rather say yours my dear support, my other family. I love you and stay by my side. We are walking through a new life opportunity. Thank you Zadruza for everything .. You gave me the opportunity to show the real Aleksandra,” wrote Nikolić with a photo from the final.

Follow Aleksandra in the Cooperative:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Romania recalled its ambassador to Kenya who had...

He breaks his ankle in Sicily, the 25-year-old...

falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for...

Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day /...

The so-called “standard” virtual reality geometry?Doubts about the...

PQube announces RESISTOR, an RPG with an anime...

Zorica Marković on the participants of the Cooperative...

Why the Palestine solidarity movement must reject the...

Ciudadanos is disappearing – Il Post

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy