After winning the cooperative, Aleksandra Nikolić announced | Entertainment

Aleksandra Nikolić collected her impressions from the final of the Cooperative, and addressed her support.

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

After a sleepless night in which she was officially declared the first place participant, Aleksandra packed her bags and left her mother. Now she finally gathered her impressions and decided to address your fans and thank them for their support. The starlet addressed them via Instagram:

“I don’t know how to thank you, because I can’t repay you for all the love and support you’ve given me… I still can’t get used to the fact that the trophy is mine (YOUR), I’d rather say yours my dear support, my other family. I love you and stay by my side. We are walking through a new life opportunity. Thank you Zadruza for everything .. You gave me the opportunity to show the real Aleksandra,” wrote Nikolić with a photo from the final.

Follow Aleksandra in the Cooperative:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!