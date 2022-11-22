[The Epoch Times, November 21, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) After the leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, returned from a foreign visit, the party media shouted “clear zero and not out of shape” and “no one can lose the chain”, asking to listen The deployment of “Xi Core”. The epidemic prevention measures in many places across the country were immediately upgraded, but the slogan of epidemic prevention in Beijing is suspected to be fragmented. The CCP’s “dynamically clearing” epidemic prevention policy has aroused huge public grievances. The party media has recently frequently defended this policy, which has been criticized as contradictory.

After Xi returned to China, the epidemic prevention measures in many places were upgraded. The party media emphasized listening to the “Xi core” deployment

Xi Jinping returned home from Thailand on the afternoon of November 19. The next day (20th), the “dynamic clearing” epidemic prevention measures were heated up again. The CCP media “People’s Daily” published an article signed by Zhong Yin on the same day, reiterating the insistence on “dynamic clearing” and shouting the slogan “adhere to the policy of dynamic clearing without wavering or out of shape”. Xinhua News Agency issued an article emphasizing that “no one can lose the chain” and called for “further unification of thoughts and actions in the central decision-making and deployment with Xi Jinping at the core.”

Many places in China have once again strengthened epidemic prevention and control. Shijiazhuang City closed the nucleic acid testing outlets in the city last Monday, but seven days later, Shijiazhuang City activated nucleic acid testing for all staff in the six districts on the 21st, and asked residents not to go out unless necessary.

The Haizhu District of Guangzhou, the hardest-hit area of ​​the epidemic, continued to be sealed off, causing conflicts between the police and the people. During this period, two women were tied up without masks for “violent epidemic prevention” incidents.

In the administrative districts of Wuchang, Jiang’an, Jianghan, and Hongshan in Wuhan City, it was reported that the whole area had been under silent management for 5 days since the 21st. People panicked and rushed to buy goods, and many people drove away overnight.

Shanghai announced on the 21st that it has added five new high-risk areas, involving Putuo District, Yangpu District, and Qingpu District, requiring people in high-risk areas to stay at home.

The party media defended the zero-clearing policy and was accused of contradicting itself

At present, the vast majority of countries in the world have loosened control and adopted the method of “coexisting with the virus”. Many countries such as the United States no longer mandate wearing masks and vaccinations, and the world is returning to the normal pace of life in the past. In the past three years, the CCP’s “dynamic zeroing” policy, characterized by large-scale frequent nucleic acid testing and strict containment, has been persisted by the authorities even though it has caused humanitarian disasters and social resentment.

Under the pressure of huge public grievances, the CCP officially announced the so-called “20 measures to optimize epidemic prevention” on the 11th of this month. Otherwise, it is generally not necessary to carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees according to administrative regions. Zhang Boli, Zhang Wenhong and many other CCP medical and public health experts have admitted that the toxicity of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus has been greatly weakened, and the fatality rate is extremely low.

However, just before and after Xi Jinping’s visit to Southeast Asia in mid-month, the Communist Party’s media “People’s Daily” and Xinhua News Agency frequently defended the authorities’ policy of zeroing out. Since the 12th, the CCP’s “People’s Daily” has continuously published many articles signed by Zhong Yin, emphasizing the “unswerving” implementation of the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”.

The Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China issued an article on November 17 emphasizing that “it is unacceptable” to “close a letter” or “release it once”. On November 19, it issued another article emphasizing that “it is necessary to increase the level of rectification and prevent relaxation of prevention and control.”

Current affairs commentator Zhong Yuan told The Epoch Times on the 21st that the CCP media’s statements are contradictory. This is also a typical practice of the CCP’s official circles. On the surface, it seems to be blocked at both ends, but in essence, it has found a reason to throw the blame in advance. The upper level is always right, and the lower level is at a loss. So they simply implemented it without questioning it upwards, and all kinds of chaos naturally appeared.

Zhong Yuan said that from the top to the bottom of the CCP’s officialdom, those who are good at juggling power can often gain power in internal struggles, while those with a little ability to work, dare to speak the truth, and have less ability to exercise power will eventually be squeezed out. The composition of the new Politburo Standing Committee reflects this point. Governance is not enough, but infighting is good, and self-contradiction will be the norm.

Current affairs commentator Hui Huyu told The Epoch Times on the 21st that the high-level CCP does not have a scientific standard for the so-called precise epidemic prevention, nor does it have a detailed policy that can be implemented. The officials below can only prefer to be left rather than right, and the final execution must still be a letter.

He said that the CCP has trained its officials over the years mainly to control the society. Its ability to control the society is particularly strong, but it has almost no ability to govern the society. Only when the epidemic has really passed can the CCP let it go. But it seems that the epidemic of the new crown virus will not pass. If we want to coexist with human beings, what should the CCP do? “I think it may continue to toss like this until the economy and society are tossed and collapsed, and finally tossed to death, the Chinese people can really be freed.”

Lin Xiaoxu, a former virology researcher at the Walter Reed Army Research Institute in the United States, told The Epoch Times on the 21st that the CCP’s so-called “increasing levels of remediation” is just for the common people to ease their resistance. The central government insists on zeroing out, this is to officials, and officials cannot violate the instructions of “Xi Yizun”. Therefore, this is a systemic contradiction, that is, it is necessary to be loyal to Xi Biao and at the same time alleviate public grievances in order to maintain the system, and the contradiction between the two will become more and more prominent.

Beijing’s anti-epidemic slogans are suspected of being fragmented Analysis: Officials avoid the crime of “overweighting each other”

The capital city, Beijing, has recently experienced an outbreak of the epidemic. On November 20, Xu Hejian, the spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Government, claimed that the overall planning of the city should be strengthened, and the “regional self-reliance” should be implemented to “fight the tough battle, the annihilation war, and the blocking war.”

Some Weibo netizens questioned: “The district is fighting for itself? What do you mean?”

Netizens summarized Beijing’s recent epidemic prevention slogans and pointed out that each district has its own set of sayings: “Beijing Chaoyang: I hope that everyone will continue to stay in one house tomorrow; Beijing Haidian: advocate a simple life at two points and one line; Beijing Tongzhou: Proposal for units and households at two points and one line; Beijing Economic Development Co., Ltd.: Proposal for enterprises to work flexibly and return to work for 24 hours to nucleic acid.”

Netizens commented on this: Chinese characters are extensive and profound, and several districts in Beijing have issued a statement advocating that people “stay at home” on weekends and lie flat at home, go to work at two o’clock and one line next week, and work remotely from home as much as possible. They are afraid of being complained about increasing the number of layers, and they are afraid of being punished for ineffective handling. It is not easy.

Virus expert Lin Xiaoxu said that in order to avoid being punished for “additional crimes”, CCP officials put words such as “initiative” or “hope” in epidemic prevention slogans, but when it comes to implementation by specific community members, it is not So polite.

Lin Xiaoxu believes that no matter what kind of beautified words officials use, such as “closing the city” into “silence” and “one house”, ordinary people face deprivation of freedom, trapped at home, business bankruptcy, and increased unemployment. It is unavoidable, even places like Beijing and Guangzhou have to withstand the “iron fist of communism”. Xi Jinping’s practice of putting ideology in command will inevitably make Chinese society more and more like North Korea.

