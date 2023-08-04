AFTERMARKET TRUCK MARKET First half of 2023 with record turnover – News

The total turnover of the aftermarket truck market for the first half of 2023 recorded a positive change compared to the previous four years: +13% compared to 2019, +55% compared to 2020, +8% compared to 2021 and +8% compared to 2022 This is revealed by the data from the Aftermarket Truck Barometer – on the initiative of the Aftermarket section of ANFIA, in collaboration with the Automotive section of the ASAP Service Management Forum1.

In particular, the turnover performance in the first quarter of 2023 was the best since the beginning of the data collection. The results were very positive also for the April-June 2023 period. In fact, although the total turnover was characterized by a contraction compared to the previous quarter, the second quarter of 2023 recorded the second best performance of the entire period of analysis.

Before moving on to some detailed considerations, we recall that the study is based on an assessment of the aggregate turnover in product families and macro-families. Specifically, the company codes are categorized, according to a common nomenclature provided by ANFIA, into 8 product families, which are in turn grouped into three macro-families (Engine&Transmission, Top-chassis and Sub-chassis).

The motivation that guided the choice of grouping into macro-families is dictated by the need to ensure the confidentiality of the data provided by the companies participating in the survey and the relevance of the analyses, which led to the definition of two binding criteria: the presence of at least 3 companies involved for each family and a turnover share of the market leader company of less than 50%. Since the analysis of individual families does not always allow these constraints to be respected, we proceeded with the aggregation in the three macro-families mentioned.

The aggregate monthly turnover trend for the Engine&Transmission macro-family was characterized by a fluctuating trend. The same behaviour, albeit less abrupt, was also observed for the Sub-chassis macro-family. Instead, as regards the supra-frame macro-family, the first quarter was characterized by constant growth, which was followed by a less constant trend in the second part of the half year.

With reference to the percentage changes in the cumulative turnover of the macro-families compared to previous years, the Engine&Transmission macro-family recorded an increase of 7% compared to 2022, 13% compared to 2021 and 69% compared to 2020.

The Sub-chassis macro-family also showed a positive percentage change in cumulative turnover compared to the previous three years, equal to +11% compared to 2022, +8% compared to 2021 and +60% compared to 2020. On the other hand, the macro-family – Sopra-telaio family recorded, in the first half of 2023, a positive percentage change in cumulative turnover both compared to 2022 (+6%) and compared to 2020 (+6%), but negative with reference to 2021 (-13%) .

