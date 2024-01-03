Against leprosy, unity is strength!

Sister Roberta Pignone, missionary of the Immaculate Conception and director of Damien Hospital, accompanies us throughout 2024 with this column from Khulna, in southern Bangladesh

Pallabi is now 36 years old and belongs to an upper caste Hindu family. She lived peacefully with her parents, brothers and sisters, but suddenly her father fell ill and died. Lacking the only person with a salary, she found herself in difficulty and so her mother and sister took up tailoring jobs and she began working as a maid.

At that time Pallabi was 15 years old and had never felt any physical problems, but the leprosy bacilli had multiplied in his body and his immune system had weakened. The first signs of the disease appeared on his skin: numerous nodules, skin infiltrations, swelling of the earlobes, clawed toes and the first ulcers on his feet. His peripheral nerves were now seriously compromised. She was sent to our hospital – the Damien Hospital of the Missionaries of the Immaculate – she was diagnosed with leprosy. We immediately started treatment and physiotherapy to correct the disability. Through checking her contacts, her mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin were also identified as having leprosy. Due to social stigma, people in the local community avoided them and thus found themselves facing a particularly difficult time.

The staff of our Leprosy Project, in addition to continuing treatments, tried to help Pallabi become self-sufficient through professional training. She is now an expert seamstress and has managed to create a regular clientele that allows her to support herself and her family. Pallabi also got married three years ago and is happy with her beautiful daughter and her husband who has accepted her illness. A very rare case! You currently do not need treatments, you just need to take care of your body, avoiding the formation of calluses on your feet and hands, which are devoid of sensitivity, and which in the long term cause the formation of ulcers. She pallabi says that she will never forget the love of all the staff of our hospital. And today she, as a volunteer, helps to raise awareness among people about the signs and symptoms of leprosy, so that it is diagnosed early.

Pallabi prays to his God for all the sick and the people who take care of them. He thus joins our desire to realize what was decided by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the government of Bangladesh: «No more discrimination, no more stigma. Elimination of leprosy by 2030.” This was the theme of the National Leprosy Congress held in Dhaka last November and this is the spirit in which we celebrate World Leprosy Day on 28 January. Here in Bangladesh, like everywhere, unity is strength! And we want to win this fight!