by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 13 seconds ago

Interviewed by “Gold Sport” the Palermo player Nicola Valente released the following words: «Modena? We face a team made up of very important elements, they are all separate games. This will be a very difficult game that we are already preparing…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Valente: «The perfect match will be needed against Modena, we expect a nice Friday evening» appeared 13 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».