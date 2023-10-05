AGCOM approves the use of SPID and CIE

Updates are announced to the activation, takeover and management procedures for users, as well as for the MNPs, which should simplify a little life for users and operators, at least in the customer identification phase.

The Authority, in the meeting of the Commission for Infrastructure and Networks on 27 September 2023, in order to simplify the obligations to which operators and users are required, allowed the use of the public digital identity system (SPID), the electronic identity card (CIE) or the national services charter (CNS), pursuant to Law 11 September 2020, n.120, as part of the SIM activation or change procedures, including Mobile Number Portability (MNP), regulated by resolution no. 86/21/CIR.

These tools, in fact, guarantee the validation of all the information relating to thedigital identification of the requesting party, are configured as an effective alternative to the video/photographic acquisition of the relevant documents (identity card and tax code) by the operators.

Operators, therefore, will be required to update the Framework Agreement for the application of the rules regarding the MNP of 9 May 2022 to this effect.

