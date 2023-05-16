AGCOM, clampdown on phishing: rules to curb scam SMS

AGCOM deliberates a close on alias customized to stem the phenomenon of phishingwhereby an attacker pretends to be a large and reliable company (banks, post offices, companies or institutions) to deceive information from the victim, such as access data to services or payment details.
L’alias is the possibility of make a certain name appear as the sender of an SMS even if the recipient does not have the number in their address book. Thus, for example, it happens to receive an SMS apparently sent by Poste Info, PayPal or who else with a call to action, generally a link to a fictitious page in which whoever is behind the mechanism tries to deceive the unfortunate person to scam him.
The Communications Authority with resolution number 12/23/CIR regulates the use “of alphanumeric characters that identify the sender in corporate messaging services (SMS ALIAS)“, in other words establishing the guidelines for using the alias:
- the use of aliases not entered in a special register managed by the Authority is prohibited
- the suppliers of the alias services will have the obligation to verify the identity of the applicant
- registration will not be allowed for:
- aliases similar to well-known entities, institutions or brands
- otherwise numerical
- aliases that differ only in some uppercase or lowercase characters
- non-registerable aliases defined by the Authority, including some generic names
- operators have the task of filtering and blocking SMS sent from aliases
- coming from abroad
- not registered
measures to prevent a potential scam SMS, a phishing attempt, from reaching its destination.
Users will have the ability to:
- contact your operator (with methods still to be defined) to ask for information on the holder of an alias
- consult a portal that will allow you to verify through the AGCOM register who is actually behind an alias by entering the alias itself, that of the message received.
Everything is in the future, the times for the realization of everything are still to be defined. However, by May 2024 at the latest, the new mechanism against SMS scams and phishing will be operational.