AGCOM, clampdown on phishing: rules to curb scam SMS

AGCOM deliberates a close on alias customized to stem the phenomenon of phishingwhereby an attacker pretends to be a large and reliable company (banks, post offices, companies or institutions) to deceive information from the victim, such as access data to services or payment details.

L’alias is the possibility of make a certain name appear as the sender of an SMS even if the recipient does not have the number in their address book. Thus, for example, it happens to receive an SMS apparently sent by Poste Info, PayPal or who else with a call to action, generally a link to a fictitious page in which whoever is behind the mechanism tries to deceive the unfortunate person to scam him.