AGCOM intervenes on the “inflation clause” of telephone operators

We have seen in recent months how many telephone operators have implemented the so-called “inflation clause” (for example WIND and TIM fixed line). In short, every year the cost of the subscription increases based on inflation – generally we are talking about the figure established by the Italian authorities plus a small percentage mark-up. Practically all operators However, they point out that if inflation falls the tariffs will not do the same: in the best case scenario, it can remain the same as last year. AGCOM definitely didn’t like the “trick”, and in the last few hours it has published a new document which it expressly prohibits.But it is only the tip of the iceberg.

To begin with, the resolution, code 307/23/CONS, says that if operators want to adjust prices based on ISTAT data they will have to do so both in the case of increases and in the case of decreases. Furthermore, the variations may continue to not be exactly equal to the official data (therefore with markups, minimum thresholds and so on), but in this case every time there is an increase (therefore once every year) the user will be able to withdraw from the contract without paying penalties and withdrawal costs. Instead, if the adjustments are exactly equal to the ISTAT data, you will have to pay penalties and withdrawal costs.

If the adjustment is greater than 5% of the monthly fee, the user will be able to switch to an offer with similar conditions but without the “inflation clause”, free of charge. AGCOM also demands extreme transparency and clarity in communications relating to adjustments: operators will even have to include a table that explains how much, in concrete terms, the fee will increase in correspondence with inflation indices from 2% to 7%. It should be noted that all these changes are retroactive: they therefore concern all existing contracts with adaptation, not just those that will arise from here on out.

The resolution also specifies that the maximum initial duration limit of a contract cannot exceed 24 months. “For all types of contracts and starting from the publication of the Regulation, the end user, after the twenty-fourth month from the stipulation, has the right to withdraw at any time with a maximum notice of one month and without incurring any penalties or costs of deactivation, except those charged for receiving the service during the notice period” and any remaining installments of smartphones or other products.

Furthermore, the possibility for the user to withdraw from the contract free of charge if the operator changes the conditions remains confirmed (the most common scenario is a tariff increase, of course). Operators will also have to offer a clear, transparent and understandable contract for the consumer. The list of mandatory information has 18 items, including the management of inflation adjustment and any withdrawal costs. Operators will be obliged to provide a “concise and easily readable contractual summary”. There is also the obligation to facilitate portability and transfer to other operators, and the obligation to allow the user to terminate the contract without penalties in the event of significant discrepancies between the promised conditions and those found (speed, stability and other parameters ).

