Agcom requests unencrypted transmission

The Authority asked Amazon Prime Video to broadcast the match unencrypted

The next ones semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League are scheduled to start on May 9; as known, one of the two semi-finals will involve two Italian teams.

On the basis of article 33 of the Consolidated text of audiovisual media services, the Authority for the guarantees in communications has adopted, with resolution no. 131/12/CONS (Resolution List of events), a list of events, national and otherwise, considered of particular importance for the company, of which the media service providers ensure broadcasting on free-to-air, live or deferred schedules, in whole or in part.

The Events List Resolution includes, among the events whose unencrypted transmission is ensured, also “the final and semi-finals of the Champions League and the Europa League if Italian teams are involved”.

This event, therefore, in accordance with the legislative and regulatory framework in force, cannot be transmitted exclusively and only in encoded form, in order to ensure that at least 80% of the Italian population can follow it free of charge without additional costs.

Since the broadcasting rights of the first leg are held exclusively by Amazon Prime Videothe same is required to activate the procedure that the Event List Resolution provides for in such cases, formulating a “proposed transfer, under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory market conditions, of the rights that allow the transmission of this event under the conditions set out in paragraph 1 and 4.

If no qualified issuer formulates any offer or does not formulate it under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory market conditions, the issuer holder of the rights has the right to exercise them by way of derogation from the conditions referred to in paragraph 1”.