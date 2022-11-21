Home World Aggressive interest rate hikes have led to a severe winter crisis in the U.S. real estate market | From Wall Street to Lujiazui
World

Aggressive interest rate hikes have led to a severe winter crisis in the U.S. real estate market | From Wall Street to Lujiazui

by admin

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-21 09:35:52

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Last Friday, U.S. existing home sales fell by 5.9% month-on-month in October, falling for nine consecutive months, surpassing the longest period of decline during the subprime mortgage crisis and the longest number of months of decline in U.S. history. The U.S. housing price bubble came after the epidemic The release of water, as well as the drop of interest rates to 0, the epidemic lockdown has also led to an increase in the number of people living alone in the United States, changes in living habits, triggering demand for real estate, and rising prices.

Aggressive interest rate hikes have led to a severe winter crisis in the U.S. real estate market | From Wall Street to Lujiazui

Last Friday, U.S. existing home sales fell by 5.9% month-on-month in October, falling for nine consecutive months, surpassing the longest period of decline during the subprime mortgage crisis and the longest number of months of decline in U.S. history. The U.S. housing price bubble came after the epidemic The release of water, as well as the drop of interest rates to 0, the epidemic lockdown has also led to an increase in the number of people living alone in the United States, changes in living habits, triggering demand for real estate, and rising prices. However, with the US interest rate hike in March, the US interest rate rose rapidly, coupled with the tight liquidity caused by the shrinkage of the balance sheet, the mortgage interest rate rose sharply, and the housing price fell, causing the real estate market to enter a cold winter. The Federal Reserve may slow down the rate hike, but it will increase the total amount of rate hikes. For the real estate market, the severe cold is far from over, and the market is gradually worried about whether the Lehman incident will repeat itself.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  How to solve the border epidemic prevention problem in Ruili, Yunnan, where the epidemic has occurred more than a year? | Yunnan Province | Ruili City | Epidemic_Sina News

You may also like

Iran, new nuclear activities in response to IAEA...

President Xi Jinping’s G20 time travels the road...

West Bank, 18-year-old Palestinian dead: killed in clashes...

Ȣ裏ƳŷóĮ صŷɸı_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

The Western New Land-Sea Corridor has newly opened...

26 thousand new local cases, Covid is once...

Ukraine, Polish general Biniek: «Kiev ready for war...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev, more than 8,300 civilians...

Tokayev wins Kazakhstan presidential election with 82.45% of...

Earthquake, magnitude 5.4 off the coast of Crete

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy