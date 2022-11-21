Last Friday, U.S. existing home sales fell by 5.9% month-on-month in October, falling for nine consecutive months, surpassing the longest period of decline during the subprime mortgage crisis and the longest number of months of decline in U.S. history. The U.S. housing price bubble came after the epidemic The release of water, as well as the drop of interest rates to 0, the epidemic lockdown has also led to an increase in the number of people living alone in the United States, changes in living habits, triggering demand for real estate, and rising prices. However, with the US interest rate hike in March, the US interest rate rose rapidly, coupled with the tight liquidity caused by the shrinkage of the balance sheet, the mortgage interest rate rose sharply, and the housing price fell, causing the real estate market to enter a cold winter. The Federal Reserve may slow down the rate hike, but it will increase the total amount of rate hikes. For the real estate market, the severe cold is far from over, and the market is gradually worried about whether the Lehman incident will repeat itself.