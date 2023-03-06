“An impressive increase” in the Russian fleet In the Mediterranean. These words were used in his speech to the Chambers by the Chief of Staff of the Navy, the admiral Enrico Credendinoto describe the military maneuvers underway in the waters close to the Italian coast by warships of the Kremlin. Claims that have found confirmation in the traces made by the site Itamilradar.

Nothing particularly worrying, at least for the moment, according to the Italian Armed Forces which continue to monitor the moves of the Moscow fleet composed, in this case, of about ten units. What might cause problems is though the “aggressive” attitude of Russian boats which, in the future, could also cause accidents.

Itamilradar informs of the presence of the tanker Academician Pashin and of the frigate Ammiraglio Kasatonov who are currently browsing the Channel of Sicily after having cast off from the Syrian port of Taurus. The most probable hypothesis is that the two ships are sailing towards the Strait of Gibraltar to then go back Russia. Pashin and Kasatonov could soon be replaced by the tanker Like and from the frigate Ammiraglio Gorshkov which will soon enter the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. Thus the Russian fleet in the basin will not decrease.

A few days ago another tanker, the Kola, entered the Mediterranean from Gibraltar. The vessel is now in the Ionian sea South of Corfu and is heading north. She could enter the Adriatic seawhere the group is located Combat strike of the American aircraft carrier George Bush. Movements which, at the moment, fall within the scope of provocations between powers, but which must be carefully monitored to prevent them from causing incidents which would increase the risk of a clash in the Mediterranean.