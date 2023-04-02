The relationship between the great Asian devourer of Brazilian commodities had declined during the Bolsonaro government, which closely followed the policy of the former Republican US president Donald Trump then reiterated in practice by the democratic successor Joe Biden. With Lula’s return to leadership of the country, Brazilian diplomacy begins a new path that could have unpredictable consequences. Although Lula and the impressive colossal Brazilian political-trade delegation following him have had to postpone the long-awaited trip to China due to pneumonia that struck the Brazilian president on the eve of his departure, an efficient relay of the government and Brazilian businessmen continued their journey to Beijing anyway. Here on 29 March it was announced that Brazilian exporters will no longer need to use the dollarto carry out their commercial transactions with China.

In a joint statement, the two countries announced the creation of a “Clearing House”a banking institution that allows the offsetting of credits and debits between the two countries, without going through the dollar either use it Swiftacronym of Society worldwide interbank financial, to which more than 11,600 banks worldwide. The trade ploy between the two countries will allow companies, but also their respective governments, to save billions of reais and yuan that they would have spent to pay for foreign exchange transactions which contribute to support the US currency in the world. That’s exactly what he fears Washingtonbut also Europe which, on the basis of the Bretton Woods agreements, use the dollar as a reserve currency.

Brazil’s entry into the Clearing House worries the US, because it could strengthen both China and Russia, whose countries try to implement trade mechanisms that exclude the dollar as a form of payment. The attempt would reduce America’s economic and political influence around the world. Escape from the dollara monetary tactic now adopted by other countries in the world, would contribute to evade the economic sanctions promoted by Washington not only against Russia, but also towards other countries such as Cuba. Brazil received nearly half of Chinese investment in Latin America between 2007 and 2020, or more than 70 billion dollars, according to the Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce. The former president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseffwill go to live in Shanghai, to lead the BRICS bank whose portfolio will allow them to invest, also in Brazil, where Lula is fighting a fight with Roberto Camposthe president of the Brazilian central bank, (appointed by former president Bolsonaro ndr), who opposes the reduction in the cost of money.

In recent years, the growth of the BRICS member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) has represented 65% of world GDP expansion. At purchasing power parity, the organization’s Gross Domestic Product exceeds that of the United States or the European Union. Biden’s anxiety, for the rapprochement of the Brazil with Chinaincreased when Lula, one day after the announcement of the new trade agreements, decided to do not sign the final declaration of the Summit for Democracyan event promoted specifically by Democratic President Biden, since the Brazilian administration does not agree with the type of attention given to the conflict in Ukraine and with the “use” of the summit to condemn Russia.

According to reports from the Brazilian newspaper The globe the Brazilian Foreign Ministry considers the appropriate scopes to address the ongoing conflict are the General Assembly and the UN Security Council. In a letter sent to the summit by Lula, the president states that “The Flag of Defense for Democracy it cannot be used to erect walls or create divisions”. The Brazilian president, one of the few political leaders speaking of peace in the world, is the mouthpiece of a “pax” in Ukraine promoted by countries not involved in the conflict. In Washington, during Lula’s visit, lasting less than 48 hours (the one in China will last five days with great fanfare, ndr), President Biden obtained a condemning joint statement from his Brazilian counterpart, against the Russian military invasion in the neighboring country.

The assertion has also been repeated at the UN, but Brazil has specified that it opposes unilateral measures, such as sanctions and arms shipments, as well as being against the expulsion of Moscow from international organizations. The foreign minister of Brazil, Mauro Vieirahe said in an interview with the newspaper Estadão that the “Lula doctrine” on foreign policy, in his third presidential term, will be based on a “recovery of Brazil’s image” in the world and “with this, the country will resume its diplomatic tradition of dialogue with all types of interlocutors, regardless of political orientation”.