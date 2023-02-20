Home World agreement between Swisscom and the social partners
World

agreement between Swisscom and the social partners

by admin
agreement between Swisscom and the social partners

Swisscom will increase wages by 2.6% in 2023. This is the result of salary negotiations between Swisscom and its social partners, the syndicom union and the transfair employee association.

to benefit fromsalary increase of 2.6% from 1 April 2023, the approximately 10,000 Swisscom employees will be subject to the collective employment agreement.

To account for the increase, most of them will receive a general salary increase, the amount of which will depend on their position in the salary bracket. A portion of the planned sum will be earmarked for individual salary adjustments.

Employees who are already above the salary range will be paid a one-off payment.

Klementina Pejicresponsabile Group Human Resources Swisscom: «In 2022, Swisscom employees demonstrated a great deal of commitment to our customers and to all of Swisscom. We have achieved very good results. With this year’s wage agreement we express our thanks and respond to the rising cost of living. We want to be a good employer and, in addition to attractive fringe benefits, we also want to guarantee wages in line with the market. In this sense, I welcome the agreement reached with the social partners.”

See also  Abe masks were ordered to be abandoned by Fumio Kishida and implemented in 2021

You may also like

Palermo holds back the leaders Frosinone and is...

Multiple U.S. pilots spotted a large white balloon...

Luka Dončić played badly because of his girlfriend...

«Our integration with the EU is irreversible»- Corriere...

“Jimmy Carter now receives only palliative care, no...

Steam Deck now supports direct transfer of games...

The American metal band Pantera already has its...

Horror in Texas: a man kills 3 girls...

World Day of Social Justice: the UN presents...

The reason why 60 children in the same...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy