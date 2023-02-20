Swisscom will increase wages by 2.6% in 2023. This is the result of salary negotiations between Swisscom and its social partners, the syndicom union and the transfair employee association.

to benefit fromsalary increase of 2.6% from 1 April 2023, the approximately 10,000 Swisscom employees will be subject to the collective employment agreement.

To account for the increase, most of them will receive a general salary increase, the amount of which will depend on their position in the salary bracket. A portion of the planned sum will be earmarked for individual salary adjustments.

Employees who are already above the salary range will be paid a one-off payment.

Klementina Pejicresponsabile Group Human Resources Swisscom: «In 2022, Swisscom employees demonstrated a great deal of commitment to our customers and to all of Swisscom. We have achieved very good results. With this year’s wage agreement we express our thanks and respond to the rising cost of living. We want to be a good employer and, in addition to attractive fringe benefits, we also want to guarantee wages in line with the market. In this sense, I welcome the agreement reached with the social partners.”