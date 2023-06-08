Home » Agreement in Europe on migrants and asylum. The pact between Meloni and Orbán is cracked
by admin
BRUXELLES – Finally the agreement on the new Pact for Asylum and Migrants has been found. Even Italy, which initially blocked it, gave the go-ahead. “Italy has obtained consensus on all the proposals put forward during today’s Council”, said the interior minister, Matteo Piantedosiat the end of the summit with European colleagues which took place in Luxembourg.

