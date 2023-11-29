agreement with Fastweb also for 5G

Sky announces its entry into the mobile branch. After optical fibre, Sky Mobile will arrive on the market in the first months of 2024, the broadcaster’s telephone operator which has made use of a multi-year partnership with Fastweb, so much so that the new operator, in full, will be called Sky Mobile powered by Fastweb.

They both earn: Sky completes its offering of connectivity services and offers an additional opportunity to its customers, current and future, Fastwebwhich will offer the service through a distribution agreement, strengthens its positioning on the market of mobile telephony, giving continuity to its growth path. Fastweb is already Sky’s technological partner for the fixed line.

Sky Mobile will have a complete and widespread offer (the network has 99% coverage) as well as fast, thanks to the support of 5G connectivity. Sky Mobile will revolve around three cornerstones, simplicity, transparency and convenience:

packages with minutes, SMS and 5G internet with abundant bundles, no duration constraints or hidden costs, advantageous prices.

There are no details yet and there probably won’t be any until Sky Mobile debuts on the market, which as mentioned will happen “in the first months of 2024”.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Sky Mobile thanks to an agreement with Fastweb, technological partner also for Sky Wifi broadband – said Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia. After having entered the homes of millions of Italians with our exclusive content and the ultra broadband of Sky Wifi, with the launch of Sky Mobile we want to complete our service offering by becoming a point of reference for Sky families also for all their needs of connectivity.

The partnership signed with Sky confirms the leading role of our fixed and mobile infrastructures – declared Walter Renna, CEO of Fastweb. Thanks to this distribution agreement, our positioning on the mobile market is further strengthened.