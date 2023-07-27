Agriculture: when the food abundance of the villages feeds the cities ~ Drum of the villages

In the ears of “bourgeois” or, to be more precise, city dwellers, the word “village” generally evokes the idea of ​​“food abundance” and many other things besides. And that’s understandable, because they often think that everyone in the villages is farming. This is indeed the case, because the villages have vast cultivable lands which cannot be ignored by their inhabitants, who use them wisely to produce food. Of course, there are also people living in the villages who do not practice agriculture, they are generally traders who have come from neighboring towns to do business there. In summary, you already understand that unlike cities where there is usually no more space to cultivate due to the omnipresent construction, in the DRC the villages cultivate and live from it.

A fertile landscape: a field of corn flourishes peacefully, testifying to the abundance and generous space that characterize the villages, where nature and agriculture meet in perfect symbiosis.

The influx of cassava in Bakwa Mulumba

They cultivate foodstuffs, as is the case in the Bakwa Mulumba chiefdom, where the peasants mainly cultivate maize and cassava. Usually consuming “nshima” as a basic dish, corn and cassava are the two essential ingredients to prepare this dish, as they call it in the local language. The Bakwa Mulumba chiefdom, located in Ngandajika territory, Lomami province, is a very well-known place in the region, mainly because of the trade that is practiced there. It is a commercial village. In fact, it is one of the large chiefdoms in the region, made up of around 10 groupings. In the big imposing market of this chiefdom, one thing is remarkable: the influx of cassava on the market.

« Oh that ! But that’s normal, it’s an agricultural village!“, could you say!

Yes, that may seem normal because it is a village and people live there from agriculture, but it is exceptional in the sense that it is a village that produces a considerable amount of cassava each year compared to many other villages.

In the heart of Lomami province: the administrative building of the Bakwa Mulumba chiefdom, a symbol of local governance, stands proudly, flanked by the flag of the DRC. Nestled in Ngandajika territory, a thriving trading village is renowned for its abundant production of cassava and maize, contributing to the region’s food supply.

A culture that feeds cities

These cassavas are generally marketed every Thursday of the week, one of the two market days of the chiefdom. It is mainly women who sell them to traders who will then resell them in the town of Mbujimayi. Yes, the villages no longer cultivate only for their own consumption, but also to feed the cities, because in the city, people do not cultivate.

The bustling market of Bakwa Mulumba: The women of the village, bearers of tradition and know-how, bustle with grace and determination to sell their precious treasures – basins and baskets overflowing with pieces of cassava.

A Hard Worker: With unwavering determination, a man uses an iron bar to tamp the cassavas, optimizing space and providing efficient transportation to urban centers.

Leaving for Mbujimayi: This photo captures a truck loaded with sacks of cassava ready to be shipped from the Bakwa Mulumba chiefdom to the town of Mbujimayi. Every week, at least one full truck leaves the village. The “vaiyeurs”, peasants who specialize in loading sacks, make this demanding physical task their profession, forming an association that supports their livelihood and allows them to manage their families.

The importance of agriculture in the villages

Before concluding, it is important to note that these cassavas are cut into pieces after harvesting, then spread out in the sun to be dried. Then they are sold in the market, where traders will buy them to resell them in town, where they will be made into flour. This production and distribution chain bears witness to the importance of agriculture in the villages, which contribute not only to feeding their inhabitants, but also to supplying the urban centers with food products.

Cassava displays marketed by women in the local market of Bakwa Mulumba

